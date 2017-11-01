Campus Travel Unveils Academia’s Most Remote Destinations

|
If you’ve been to Omsk, Tbilisi or Lome then
chances are, you may have visited these destinations as part of an
academic or research trip.
University travel specialist Campus Travel has
highlighted a number of travel trends in the Australian university
sector, including a list of some of the most remote locations that
academics are visiting. The data was extracted from travel reports
covering the past 12 months.
While many academics are heading to the usual
city centres of Singapore, London or Hong Kong, a handful of
Campus Travel
customers are broadening their travel horizons
with work in places such as Kabul (Afghanistan); Novosibirsk and
Omsk (Russia); Tabriz (Iran); Urumqi, Bishkek, Tbilisi (Central
Asia); Kano, Lumbadzi, Tamale, Abidjan, Lome (Africa); and Clyde
River, Iqaluit (Canada).
Campus Travel’s general manager Cathryn Cole,
said that making bookings to long-haul destinations required
experienced travel consultants who had exceptional knowledge of
air carriers, countries and cultures.
“Some of our academic customers have itineraries
that are 10 legs long, include many different destinations,
domestic flights with local carriers and ground transport options
that our consultants will source direct from local suppliers,”
said Ms Cole. “Looking after the travel needs for the academic
sector is very different to the needs of corporate customers who
tend to travel point-to-point i.e. Brisbane to Sydney or Brisbane
to London return, or retail customers who are heading to holiday
destinations.”
Ms Cole said that travelling for important,
often life-changing research or going to conferences to present
papers linked to critical research in their fields were important
aspects of academic travel.
According to Campus Travel’s reporting:
The top 10 international destinations booked by
academic travellers were:
Singapore
London
Hong Kong
Los Angeles
Beijing
Auckland
Kuala Lumpur
San Francisco
Jakarta
Bangkok
The busiest month for travel was May, with
the average length of stay being nine days.
Campus Travel booked approx. 24,500
international trips during the past 12 months for academic
customers.
