Emirates Extends FA Cup Sponsorship

Emirates has signed a three-year contract extension with the Football Association in England, securing the naming rights of The Emirates FA Cup through 2021.

Emirates first became the title partner of the FA Cup, often described as the world’s most prestigious domestic cup competition, in 2015.

The 2017/18 Emirates FA Cup tournament began on 4 August and saw 737 teams entering the competition and 185 extra-preliminary games taking place across the country.

 Last year’s competition involved more than 11,000 players from over 700 teams, playing in matches attended by over 1.8 million fans.

The Emirates FA Cup

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, “We remain incredibly proud to continue our role as the first ever title sponsor of such a prestigious and historic tournament. The spirit of this competition, bringing together both small clubs and Premier League giants alike to face each other before an audience of passionate fans is what drives us to continue our investment in this tournament. Through our support of the Cup, Emirates remains committed to the sport of football and its continued development. We look forward to the future of our partnership and helping to connect fans across the globe to one of the world’s most celebrated sports.”

The competition continues with the preliminary round on the weekend of 18/19 August and will culminate in a showpiece Final at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Saturday 19 May 2018.

Mark Bullingham, FA Group Commercial Director, said, “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Emirates through to 2021. Working alongside such a well-established and iconic global brand has helped us to make the competition more accessible to fans across the world. With the support of Emirates, last season’s competition reached over 912 million fans worldwide. The partnership will also allow us to continue our investment into the game at all levels. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure the Emirates FA Cup remains the best loved and revered domestic cup competition in the world.”

