Emirates has signed a three-year contract extension
with the Football Association in England, securing the naming
rights of The Emirates FA Cup through 2021.
Emirates first became the title partner of the FA Cup,
often described as the world’s most prestigious domestic cup competition, in 2015.
The
2017/18 Emirates FA Cup tournament began on 4 August and
saw 737 teams entering the competition and 185 extra-preliminary
games taking place across the country.
Last year’s competition
involved more than 11,000 players from over 700 teams, playing in
matches attended by over 1.8 million fans.
Sir Tim Clark,
President of Emirates Airline, said, “We remain incredibly proud
to continue our role as the first ever title sponsor of such a
prestigious and historic tournament. The spirit of this
competition, bringing together both small clubs and Premier League
giants alike to face each other before an audience of passionate
fans is what drives us to continue our investment in this
tournament. Through our support of the Cup, Emirates remains
committed to the sport of football and its continued development.
We look forward to the future of our partnership and helping to
connect fans across the globe to one of the world’s most
celebrated sports.”
The competition continues with the preliminary
round on the weekend of 18/19 August and will culminate in a
showpiece Final at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Saturday 19
May 2018.
Mark Bullingham, FA Group Commercial
Director, said, “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership
with Emirates through to 2021. Working alongside such a
well-established and iconic global brand has helped us to make the
competition more accessible to fans across the world. With the
support of Emirates, last season’s competition reached over 912
million fans worldwide. The partnership will also allow us to
continue our investment into the game at all levels. We look
forward to continuing to work together to ensure the Emirates FA
Cup remains the best loved and revered domestic cup competition in
the world.”
