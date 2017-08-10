Haven’t Met Hotel in Bangkok Appoints Patrick Pratummanee as Executive Director

Patrick Pratummanee has been appointed as Executive Director of the Haven’t Met Hotel Silom in Bangkok, Thailand. The new 72-room hotel, which may have one of the most unusual hotel names in the world, is located just a short stroll from the BTS skytrain station at Chong Nonsi. A seasoned Filipino-Thai hospitality expert, Patrick has lived and worked in Thailand for two decades and led the pre-opening team prior to his appointment as Executive Director. Mr. Pratummanee’s previous positions have included a spell on Phuket as Group General Manager of four Absolute Resorts, before moving on to take up the role of General Manager at the island’s Catch Beach Club and later as Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing. He then became Executive Assistant Manager for two Maikhao Dream Resorts before heading back to Bangkok where he was Area Manager for what was formerly Ku De Ta Bangkok (now known as Ce La Vi Bangkok). He then went on to become GM at Le Fenix Sukhumvit, and more recently took on the role of Group General Manager for Salil Hotels. Patrick said, “Bangkok is probably the most exciting city in the world and I think modern hotels should be about enhancing that experience. Haven’t Met Hotels really take on the role of a travel partner, offering guided city experiences that help guests discover the best local food, buzzing nightlife and hidden shopping opportunities. There’s also a dedicated smartphone app so guests can connect and plan their trip to Bangkok before they arrive.” See other recent news regarding: Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, GM, General Manager.