Haven’t Met Hotel in Bangkok Appoints Patrick Pratummanee as Executive Director

Patrick Pratummanee has been appointed as
Executive Director of the Haven’t Met Hotel Silom in Bangkok, Thailand.
The
new 72-room hotel, which may have one of the most unusual hotel names in the
world, is located just a short stroll from the BTS skytrain
station at Chong Nonsi.
A seasoned Filipino-Thai hospitality expert,
Patrick has lived and worked in Thailand for two decades and led
the pre-opening team prior to his appointment as Executive
Director.
Mr.
Pratummanee’s previous positions have included a spell on Phuket
as Group General Manager of four Absolute Resorts,
before moving on to take up the role of General Manager at the
island’s Catch Beach Club and later as Assistant Director
of Sales & Marketing. He then became Executive Assistant Manager
for two Maikhao Dream Resorts before heading back to Bangkok where
he was Area Manager for what was formerly Ku De Ta Bangkok (now
known as Ce La Vi Bangkok). He then went on to become GM at Le
Fenix Sukhumvit, and more recently took on the role of Group
General Manager for Salil Hotels.
Patrick said, “Bangkok
is probably the most exciting city in the world and I think modern
hotels should be about enhancing that experience. Haven’t Met
Hotels really take on the role of a travel partner, offering
guided city experiences that help guests discover the best local
food, buzzing nightlife and hidden shopping opportunities. There’s
also a dedicated smartphone app so guests can connect and plan
their trip to Bangkok before they arrive.”
