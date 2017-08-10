Thomas Cook India Launches Romantic Getaways

Thomas Cook India has launched ‘Romantic Getaways’, a new group tours portfolio, to tap into Middle India’s high growth honeymoon travel segment.

Online statistics indicate that ‘honeymoon’ features as the second highest searched keyword of Google’s holidays category from Middle India.

The tours have been designed to delight honeymooners with a relaxed/easy paced itinerary (starting late morning and ending by early evening) ensuring couples have time together-away from the group, must-see attractions, special value add-ons like candle-light dinners, a couple spa, wine and chocolates, stretch-limousine transfers, etc.

Thomas Cook’s Romantic Getaways feature India’s favourite romantic destinations: Singapore, France & Switzerland, New Zealand, Bali, Mauritius and Dubai.

Mr. Rajeev Kale – President and Country Head – Leisure Travel & MICE, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “The honeymoon travel segment is witnessing exponential growth emerging from Middle India, but managing a honeymoon, a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, and negotiating potential challenges that emerge on tour is truly daunting/ stressful. And for Middle India’s first time travellers this is even more so. Our new ‘Romantic Getaways’ are hence of great value: leaving the day-to-day execution to the expertise of Thomas Cook’s experienced tour manager; delightful inclusions, the comfort of Indian meals and co-travellers ensuring a happy spouse and the start of a blissful wedded life!”



