Thomas Cook India Launches Romantic Getaways

|
Thomas Cook India has launched ‘Romantic
Getaways’, a new group tours portfolio, to tap into Middle India’s
high growth honeymoon travel segment.
Online statistics indicate
that ‘honeymoon’ features as the second highest searched keyword
of Google’s holidays category from Middle India.
The tours have been
designed to delight honeymooners with a relaxed/easy paced
itinerary (starting late morning and ending by early evening)
ensuring couples have time together-away from the group, must-see
attractions, special value add-ons like candle-light dinners, a
couple spa, wine and chocolates, stretch-limousine transfers, etc.
Thomas Cook’s Romantic Getaways feature India’s
favourite romantic destinations: Singapore, France &
Switzerland, New Zealand, Bali, Mauritius and Dubai.
Mr. Rajeev
Kale – President and Country Head – Leisure Travel & MICE, Thomas
Cook (India) Ltd. said, “The honeymoon travel segment is
witnessing exponential growth emerging from Middle India, but
managing a honeymoon, a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, and
negotiating potential challenges that emerge on tour is truly
daunting/ stressful. And for Middle India’s first time travellers
this is even more so. Our new ‘Romantic Getaways’ are hence of
great value: leaving the day-to-day execution to the expertise of
Thomas Cook’s experienced tour manager; delightful inclusions, the
comfort of Indian meals and co-travellers ensuring a happy spouse
and the start of a blissful wedded life!”
