IHG Opens Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Veracruz, Mexico

InterContinental Hotels Group has expanded its portfolio of Holiday Inn Express hotels in South America, with the opening of the Holiday Inn Express Tuxpan in Veracruz, Mexico.

The new-build 132-room hotel is IHG’s third property in the city, with the Holiday Inn Tuxpan hotel and Crowne Plaza Tuxpan hotel located nearby.

Located alongside the Tuxpan River, the property is on Carretera a La Barra Rd Km 6.5 in La Calzada neighborhood, just five minutes away from the beach and ten minutes from the broad mangroves area.

After the construction of the new Mexico-Tuxpan highway, Tuxpan is now the closest beach destination from Mexico City making it ideal for travelers seeking relaxation and ecotourism adventures alike.

The property also offers convenient access to the commercial and industrial areas, and it is a one-hour drive from El Tajin Archeological area.

The Holiday Inn Express Tuxpan hotel has a 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor children's swimming pools, outdoor swimming pool for adults, meeting space and a parking lot.

Guest rooms feature a queen, king-size, or two double beds, a sitting area with a lounge chair, 40” TV Flat Screen, iron and ironing board, minibar and an in-room coffee machine with complimentary coffee.

The complimentary Desayuno Express bar at the hotel features a full range of breakfast items, including a rotation of eggs and meat selections, pastries, yogurt, fruit, coffee, juices, and regional dishes such as Arroz a la Tumbada (a breakfast seafood rice dish containing shrimp, clams, crab and octopus prepared with a spicy tomato sauce).

The Holiday Inn Express Tuxpan hotel is owned and managed by Grupo Inmobiliario Ricsher, S.A. de C.V and is franchised by an affiliate of IHG.



