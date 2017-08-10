IHG Opens Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Veracruz, Mexico

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has expanded its
portfolio of Holiday Inn Express hotels in South America, with the
opening of the Holiday Inn Express Tuxpan in Veracruz, Mexico.
The new-build 132-room hotel is IHG’s third
property in the city, with the Holiday Inn Tuxpan hotel and Crowne
Plaza Tuxpan hotel located nearby.
Located alongside the Tuxpan River, the
property is on Carretera a La Barra Rd Km 6.5 in La Calzada
neighborhood, just five minutes away from the beach and ten
minutes from the broad mangroves area.
After the construction of
the new Mexico-Tuxpan highway, Tuxpan is now the closest beach
destination from Mexico City making it ideal for travelers seeking
relaxation and ecotourism adventures alike.
The property also
offers convenient access to the commercial and industrial areas,
and it is a one-hour drive from El Tajin Archeological area.
The Holiday Inn Express Tuxpan hotel has a 24-hour fitness
center, indoor and outdoor children's swimming pools, outdoor
swimming pool for adults, meeting space and a parking
lot.
Guest rooms feature a queen, king-size,
or two double beds, a sitting area with a lounge chair, 40” TV
Flat Screen, iron and ironing board, minibar and an in-room coffee
machine with complimentary coffee.
The complimentary Desayuno
Express bar at the hotel features a full range of breakfast items, including a
rotation of eggs and meat selections, pastries, yogurt, fruit,
coffee, juices, and regional dishes such as Arroz a la Tumbada (a
breakfast seafood rice dish containing shrimp, clams, crab and
octopus prepared with a spicy tomato sauce).
The Holiday
Inn Express Tuxpan hotel is owned and managed by Grupo
Inmobiliario Ricsher, S.A. de C.V and is franchised by an
affiliate of IHG.
