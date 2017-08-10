Four Seasons Hotel Megève in French Alps Now Accepting Reservations

The Four Seasons Hotel Megève, scheduled to open in time for the 2017-2018 ski season in the French Alps, is now accepting reservations.

Also making its debut at the all-new slopeside hotel on 15 December 2017, will be the new location of Le 1920 restaurant within Four Seasons Hotel Megève.

The two-Michelin starred restaurant, already a favourite of locals and annual visitors to Megève, will continue to offer the finest in seasonal cuisine by Chef Julien Gatillon.

“Megève has been a popular destination for generations of in-the-know skiers and lovers of the outdoors,” said General Manager François Arrighi. “Now, with the debut of Four Seasons in the region, holiday makers can look forward to a new level of personally customised service within the contemporary comforts of an all-new hotel.”

Other hotel features include four more dining and drinking venues with large terraces for enjoying sunny winter days and long summer evenings, a spa with fitness centre and heated year-round indoor-outdoor pool, and separate dedicated facilities for kids and teens.

Guests in Megève will also have access to an in-house ski concierge and comprehensive ski valet services in winter, as well as preferred access to the Mont d’Arbois Golf Course located next to the hotel for some of the region’s best golf during the summer season.

The Four Seasons Hotel Megève will be open each winter between 15 December and 15 April, and each summer from 1 June to 30 September.

