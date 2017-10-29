TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 10 Aug 2017
Emirates to Increase Flights to Cairo, Egypt

Emirates is to increase capacity on its services to Egypt from 29 October 2017, with the launch of four additional scheduled flights every week to Cairo.

The four new flights will increase the number of frequencies between the two cities to three each day, and take the total number of weekly Emirates flights serving Cairo to twenty one.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER

“Emirates is committed to offering customers more flights choices, which will enable them to seamlessly connect to points across the Middle East, Asia, Americas, Africa and Australia including Bahrain, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco, Cape Town, Entebbe, Melbourne, and Sydney; while experiencing the most comfortable and entertaining experience in the sky,” said Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa. “We will continue to invest in Egypt, empowering the local economy and helping it expand its business and tourism presence.”

Similar to the current service between the two cities, the new flights will be operated by a 360-seat Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration featuring 8 private suites, 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats; adding 1,440 seats each way per week on the route as well as 23 tonnes of additional capacity for cargo per flight.

The additional Dubai – Cairo flight EK 925 will leave Dubai at 20:50 and will arrive in Cairo at 23:05. The return flight, EK926, will depart Cairo at 00:45 to arrive back in Dubai at 06:15.

Emirates baggage allowance gives passengers up to 30kg in Economy Class, 40 kg in Business Class and 50kg in First Class.

