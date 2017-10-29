Emirates to Increase Flights to Cairo, Egypt

|
Emirates is to increase capacity on its services to Egypt from
29 October 2017, with the launch of four additional scheduled
flights every week to Cairo.
The four new flights will
increase the number of frequencies between the two cities to three
each day, and take the total number of weekly Emirates flights
serving Cairo to twenty one.
“Emirates is committed to offering
customers more flights choices, which will enable them to
seamlessly connect to points across the Middle East, Asia,
Americas, Africa and Australia including Bahrain, Muscat, Kuala
Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco, Cape Town,
Entebbe, Melbourne, and Sydney; while experiencing the most
comfortable and entertaining experience in the sky,” said Orhan
Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for
Africa. “We will continue to invest in Egypt, empowering the local
economy and helping it expand its business and tourism presence.”
Similar to the current service between the two cities, the new
flights will be operated by a 360-seat Boeing 777-300ER in a
three-class configuration featuring 8 private suites, 42 Business
Class and 310 Economy Class seats; adding 1,440 seats each way per
week on the route as well as 23 tonnes of additional capacity for
cargo per flight.
The additional Dubai – Cairo flight EK
925 will leave Dubai at 20:50 and will arrive in Cairo at
23:05. The return flight, EK926, will depart Cairo at 00:45 to arrive
back in Dubai at 06:15.
Emirates baggage allowance gives passengers up to 30kg in Economy Class, 40 kg
in Business Class and 50kg in First Class.
