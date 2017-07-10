Oliver Schnatz Appointed General Manager of 345-Room Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

|
Oliver Schnatz, a German national, has been
appointed General Manager of the 345-room Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, after
spending almost three years as Hotel Manager of the Siam
Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.
Since his first posting in Thailand in 2001 at the
Four Seasons
Hotel Bangkok (now the Anantara Siam Bangkok), the 43-year-old has also served as
General Manager
of Sri Panwa Resort in Phuket and Executive Assistant Manager of
the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.
“The hotel has got some profound initiatives in
the works, which will only enhance the guest experience,” said Schnatz. “We
will add the Diageo World Class Bar to our rooftop restaurant L’Appart,
and complete the skybridge which will connect the hotel to the
BTS Skytrain and the MRT underground. I can’t wait to see the
response when those projects wrap next year. Being able to oversee these
projects as well as getting the opportunity to simultaneously
oversee a second property in Bangkok for Accor — Mercure Sukhumvit Soi 11 — made this opening even more attractive.”
Schnatz began his hospitality
career in 1994 with Steigenberger Hotel near Frankfurt. Five years
later, he took a job with Hotel Plaza Athenee New York as its
assistant food and beverage manager.
Schnatz has
also worked at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London, the Mandarin Oriental Munich
and The Peninsula Hong Kong.
Schnatz’s long-term
goal for the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is to make it the “first
choice on Sukhumvit Road for the discerning traveler,” he said.
He would also like to see the hotel become the “living
room” for locals and the top choice in Bangkok for lunch, dinner,
drinks, celebrations and meetings.
“I think we’ll
open ourselves up to so many more possibilities once we add the
Diageo World Class Bar to our award-winning rooftop restaurant (L’Appart)
and complete the skybridge, which will connect the hotel to the
BTS Skytrain and the MRT underground,” said Schnatz. “I can’t wait
to see the response when those projects wrap next year.”
