Oliver Schnatz Appointed General Manager of 345-Room Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Oliver Schnatz, a German national, has been appointed General Manager of the 345-room Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, after spending almost three years as Hotel Manager of the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. Since his first posting in Thailand in 2001 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok (now the Anantara Siam Bangkok), the 43-year-old has also served as General Manager of Sri Panwa Resort in Phuket and Executive Assistant Manager of the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. “The hotel has got some profound initiatives in the works, which will only enhance the guest experience,” said Schnatz. “We will add the Diageo World Class Bar to our rooftop restaurant L’Appart, and complete the skybridge which will connect the hotel to the BTS Skytrain and the MRT underground. I can’t wait to see the response when those projects wrap next year. Being able to oversee these projects as well as getting the opportunity to simultaneously oversee a second property in Bangkok for Accor — Mercure Sukhumvit Soi 11 — made this opening even more attractive.” Schnatz began his hospitality career in 1994 with Steigenberger Hotel near Frankfurt. Five years later, he took a job with Hotel Plaza Athenee New York as its assistant food and beverage manager. Schnatz has also worked at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London, the Mandarin Oriental Munich and The Peninsula Hong Kong. Schnatz’s long-term goal for the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is to make it the “first choice on Sukhumvit Road for the discerning traveler,” he said. He would also like to see the hotel become the “living room” for locals and the top choice in Bangkok for lunch, dinner, drinks, celebrations and meetings. “I think we’ll open ourselves up to so many more possibilities once we add the Diageo World Class Bar to our award-winning rooftop restaurant (L’Appart) and complete the skybridge, which will connect the hotel to the BTS Skytrain and the MRT underground,” said Schnatz. “I can’t wait to see the response when those projects wrap next year.”

