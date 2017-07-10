Shangri-La Signs Deal to Manage Hotel in Melbourne, Australia

S P Setia Berhad Group, a Malaysian property developer, has appointed Shangri-La as the official hotel operator of the planned landmark luxury development in Melbourne’s CBD.

Located at 308 Exhibition Street, the Cox and Fender Katsalidis-designed two-tower development overlooking Melbourne’s World Heritage-listed Carlton Gardens is currently under consideration for planning approval.

When it is completed in 2022, the Shangri-La Hotel, Melbourne will feature an estimated 500 guest rooms with three levels of amenities for guests to enjoy, including a sky lobby, restaurants, spa, fitness centre, pool and a state of the art ballroom.

The second tower will include some 300 luxury residential apartments as well as office space. A sky bridge will connect the two towers, and retail space will occupy the lower levels of the development.

Shangri-La Asia’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Lim Beng Chee said, “Shangri-La is privileged to be selected as the hotel operator for this world-class S P Setia development, which will be an architectural masterpiece and an iconic part of Melbourne’s skyline for decades to come. We look forward to bringing Shangri-La’s hallmark ‘hospitality from the heart’ to Melbourne, Australia’s event capital.”

