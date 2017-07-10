Shangri-La Signs Deal to Manage Hotel in Melbourne, Australia

|
S P Setia Berhad Group, a Malaysian property
developer, has appointed Shangri-La as the official hotel operator
of the planned landmark luxury development in Melbourne’s CBD.
Located at 308 Exhibition Street, the Cox and
Fender Katsalidis-designed two-tower development overlooking
Melbourne’s World Heritage-listed Carlton Gardens is currently
under consideration for planning approval.
When it is completed in 2022, the Shangri-La Hotel, Melbourne will
feature an estimated 500 guest rooms with three levels of
amenities for guests to enjoy, including a sky lobby, restaurants,
spa, fitness centre, pool and a state of the art ballroom.
The second tower will include some 300 luxury
residential apartments as well as office space. A sky bridge will
connect the two towers, and retail space will occupy the lower
levels of the development.
Shangri-La Asia’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Lim Beng Chee
said, “Shangri-La is privileged to be selected as the hotel
operator for this world-class S P Setia development, which will be
an architectural masterpiece and an iconic part of Melbourne’s
skyline for decades to come. We look forward to bringing
Shangri-La’s hallmark ‘hospitality from the heart’ to Melbourne,
Australia’s event capital.”
