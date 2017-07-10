Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Dublin, Ireland

|
Qatar Airways recently launched direct flights
between Doha and Dublin, Ireland.
On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and
Sundays, flight QR017 departs at 07:45 to arrive in Dublin at
13:20. QR018 then departs the city at 15:25 to land back in Doha
at 00:30.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays QR019 will
depart Doha at 01:50 to arrive in Dublin at 07:25.. The return
flight, QR020 departs at 08:50 to arrive at 17:55.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Dublin has long been on our
list of destinations to add to our route map, and I am proud that
we are here today to celebrate this important milestone in the
history of our airline. We are here to serve the people of Ireland
with a world-class service connecting them to business and leisure
destinations on our global network. It is also our pleasure to
promote Ireland as a tourism destination to our loyal passengers
who have already shown their appetite for Dublin.”
The flights will provide 80 tonnes of belly-hold
capacity each week. Temperature-controlled products are the major
exports out of Ireland and the cargo carrier is proficient in
supporting the air logistics through its specialist solutions QR
Pharma, for pharmaceuticals and QR Fresh, for perishables.
Customers are offered a seamless cool chain transfer for their
temperature-sensitive products via the state-of-the-art and fully
automated hub in Doha. Its facility at Hamad International Airport
is wholly compliant with both, IATA Chapter 17 standards and Good
Distribution Practice (GDP).
Dublin Airport Chief Executive, Mr. Kevin Toland,
said, “We want to express our warmest welcome to Qatar Airways and
its new daily route between Dublin and Doha. We welcome tourists
from Doha and beyond to enjoy Ireland’s traditions and lively
culture. There are many great reasons to take a break in Dublin
which is a wonderful, vibrant and exciting city. Visitors can
explore the city’s exceptional museums, take a cycle around town
on the city bikes, or take a walk on cobbled roads. A stunning
countryside of mountains, lakes and quaint villages are a short
trip away from Dublin for everyone to enjoy.”
