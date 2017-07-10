Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Dublin, Ireland

Qatar Airways recently launched direct flights between Doha and Dublin, Ireland. On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, flight QR017 departs at 07:45 to arrive in Dublin at 13:20. QR018 then departs the city at 15:25 to land back in Doha at 00:30. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays QR019 will depart Doha at 01:50 to arrive in Dublin at 07:25.. The return flight, QR020 departs at 08:50 to arrive at 17:55. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Dublin has long been on our list of destinations to add to our route map, and I am proud that we are here today to celebrate this important milestone in the history of our airline. We are here to serve the people of Ireland with a world-class service connecting them to business and leisure destinations on our global network. It is also our pleasure to promote Ireland as a tourism destination to our loyal passengers who have already shown their appetite for Dublin.” The flights will provide 80 tonnes of belly-hold capacity each week. Temperature-controlled products are the major exports out of Ireland and the cargo carrier is proficient in supporting the air logistics through its specialist solutions QR Pharma, for pharmaceuticals and QR Fresh, for perishables. Customers are offered a seamless cool chain transfer for their temperature-sensitive products via the state-of-the-art and fully automated hub in Doha. Its facility at Hamad International Airport is wholly compliant with both, IATA Chapter 17 standards and Good Distribution Practice (GDP). Dublin Airport Chief Executive, Mr. Kevin Toland, said, “We want to express our warmest welcome to Qatar Airways and its new daily route between Dublin and Doha. We welcome tourists from Doha and beyond to enjoy Ireland’s traditions and lively culture. There are many great reasons to take a break in Dublin which is a wonderful, vibrant and exciting city. Visitors can explore the city’s exceptional museums, take a cycle around town on the city bikes, or take a walk on cobbled roads. A stunning countryside of mountains, lakes and quaint villages are a short trip away from Dublin for everyone to enjoy.” See other recent news regarding: Qatar Airways, Dublin, Ireland.