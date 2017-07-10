Emirates Revises Inflight Wi-Fi Service

|
Emirates has revised its inflight Wi-Fi
service.
Effective immediately, all Emirates
Skywards Platinum and Gold members can enjoy free unlimited Wi-Fi
during their Emirates flight, regardless of their class of travel.
This privilege also applies to all Emirates Skywards members
travelling in First and Business class.
Economy class
customers and non-Skywards members can now enjoy 20MB of free data
usage within the first 2 hours of log in, double the current 10MB
free being offered.
Additional data can be purchased in 150MB or
500MB blocks, with tiered discounts for
Skywards Silver and Blue members.
“Emirates has made significant investments in
our inflight connectivity. Today, Wi-Fi services are available on
over 200 of our aircraft, and it is a service that Emirates
continues to subsidise heavily,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates Vice
President and Chief Operations Officer. “Inflight Wi-Fi usage,
already popular from the start, has grown tremendously. Our new
inflight Wi-Fi plans reflect Emirates’ commitment to continue
providing this as a free service for as many customers as
possible, especially to our most frequent flyers.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Emirates,
IFE,
Wi-Fi.