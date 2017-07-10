IHG Opens 204-Room Crowne Plaza Hotel in Christchurch, New Zealand

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has opened a
Crowne Plaza hotel in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Located on the corner of Colombo and
Armagh streets opposite Victoria Squareel in the Christchurch CBD,
the Crowne Plaza Christchurch features 204 rooms, a café, bar and
restaurant, as well as four event spaces.
The
hotel location radiates history. In fact, one of Christchurch’s
first hotels, The Golden Fleece, opened on the same site in 1851
after the legendary ‘First Four Ships’ arrived with the city’s
early settlers.
This is reflected in Crowne Plaza
Christchurch’s dining and meeting spaces: ‘Market Place’
restaurant and bar echoes the original name of nearby Victoria
Square, ‘Café 1851’ reflects the notable date for the hotel site,
and the ‘Ellis, Gartner and Oram’ meeting rooms are named after
the original Golden Fleece owners.
While history is woven
into the heart and soul of the property, the emphasis is firmly on
the new.
“We’re so excited to relaunch the Crowne Plaza
brand here, a city where we’ve had a significant presence for many
years,” said Reinier Eulink, General Manager, Crowne Plaza
Christchurch. “We’re opening in a competitive market, and the
city’s still rebuilding, but we’re looking to the future and are
excited to be part of the regeneration.”
The hotel offers unlimited free WiFi and Samsung smart
TVs in rooms, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and mobile
device mirroring.
