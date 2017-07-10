IHG Opens 204-Room Crowne Plaza Hotel in Christchurch, New Zealand

InterContinental Hotels Group has opened a Crowne Plaza hotel in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Located on the corner of Colombo and Armagh streets opposite Victoria Squareel in the Christchurch CBD, the Crowne Plaza Christchurch features 204 rooms, a café, bar and restaurant, as well as four event spaces.

The hotel location radiates history. In fact, one of Christchurch’s first hotels, The Golden Fleece, opened on the same site in 1851 after the legendary ‘First Four Ships’ arrived with the city’s early settlers.

This is reflected in Crowne Plaza Christchurch’s dining and meeting spaces: ‘Market Place’ restaurant and bar echoes the original name of nearby Victoria Square, ‘Café 1851’ reflects the notable date for the hotel site, and the ‘Ellis, Gartner and Oram’ meeting rooms are named after the original Golden Fleece owners.

While history is woven into the heart and soul of the property, the emphasis is firmly on the new.

“We’re so excited to relaunch the Crowne Plaza brand here, a city where we’ve had a significant presence for many years,” said Reinier Eulink, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Christchurch. “We’re opening in a competitive market, and the city’s still rebuilding, but we’re looking to the future and are excited to be part of the regeneration.”

The hotel offers unlimited free WiFi and Samsung smart TVs in rooms, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and mobile device mirroring.

