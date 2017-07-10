MHG Signs Avani Resort & Spa in Mauritius

[HD video and podcast
below] Minor Hotels Group has signed a deal to expand
its rapidly growing Avani Hotels & Resorts brand to Mauritius.
The 150-key beachfront Avani Bel-Ombre
Mauritius Resort & Spa, located on the island’s south coast, is
scheduled to open in 2021.
Only 30-minutes from the international airport,
Avani Mauritius Bel-Ombre Resort & Spa will comprise 150 guest
rooms, including 134 Standard Rooms and 16 Avani Suites. There
will also be 12 residential Four-Bedroom Pool Villas available for
purchase.
The new
resort will offer a specialty restaurant, an all-day
dining restaurant, large multi-functional meeting space catering
for MICE and weddings, an Avani Spa and AvaniFIT gym, Avani
Pantry, Avani Kids Club, a beach activities centre and two
swimming pools.
Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director
Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “Mauritius is one of the most
vibrant beach destinations in the world and Avani is the ideal
brand to offer honeymooners, adventurers and incentive houses an
alternative dynamic hospitality offering. Avani is rapidly
expanding, not only in urban destinations such as Dubai, Busan and
Auckland, but also our current resort portfolio in Vietnam, the
Seychelles, Sri Lanka and now Mauritius.”