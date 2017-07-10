MHG Signs Avani Resort & Spa in Mauritius

[HD video and podcast below] Minor Hotels Group has signed a deal to expand its rapidly growing Avani Hotels & Resorts brand to Mauritius.

The 150-key beachfront Avani Bel-Ombre Mauritius Resort & Spa, located on the island’s south coast, is scheduled to open in 2021.

Only 30-minutes from the international airport, Avani Mauritius Bel-Ombre Resort & Spa will comprise 150 guest rooms, including 134 Standard Rooms and 16 Avani Suites. There will also be 12 residential Four-Bedroom Pool Villas available for purchase.

The new resort will offer a specialty restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant, large multi-functional meeting space catering for MICE and weddings, an Avani Spa and AvaniFIT gym, Avani Pantry, Avani Kids Club, a beach activities centre and two swimming pools.

Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “Mauritius is one of the most vibrant beach destinations in the world and Avani is the ideal brand to offer honeymooners, adventurers and incentive houses an alternative dynamic hospitality offering. Avani is rapidly expanding, not only in urban destinations such as Dubai, Busan and Auckland, but also our current resort portfolio in Vietnam, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka and now Mauritius.”

