1,539-Room Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai Begins Three-Year Refurbishment Programme

The 1,539-room Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai has embarked on a three-year refurbishment programme. The project will see 50 rooms and suites refurbished every six weeks, with completion benchmarked for 2019 just in time for World Expo 2020. The Interior Design of the guestrooms was awarded to UAE-based interior design studio, WA International, whose design will be built by fitout specialists, Al Tayer Stocks, who have been awarded the strip out and refurbishment of the guest rooms, suites and corridors. Integrated technology will be installed throughout with 49-inch flat screen televisions and proximity reader key systems. The refurbishment will also extend to balcony areas as well as bathrooms, which will include Greek Didyma marble basins and free standing bathtubs. "We had very strong five months that significantly exceeded our expectations" said Serge Zaalof, Chief Operating Officer Atlantis Resorts & Residences, "April was our strongest month to date since the opening. Such a positive start to 2017 is encouraging and with our continued efforts to enhance the guest experience we are confident that the rest of the year will be successful. Our aim is to constantly innovate with the new room offering as well as the re-design of restaurants and bars we will wow our guests and exceed expectations." The room renovation project comes ahead of the launch of Atlantis' second Dubai property the $1.4 billion Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, which is scheduled to open in late 2019. Located on the crescent of The Palm and next to the Atlantis resort, the property will offer 231 Residences and 795 guest rooms and suites on over 10 hectares of land. Sales of The Residencies opened in January 2017 with prices starting at approximately AED 7,650,000 (circa $2m/£1.7m).