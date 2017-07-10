Amadeus Launches Destination Content Marketplace

|
Amadeus has launched
Destination Content, a marketplace that allows travel agents to
book and purchase destination content via Amadeus Selling Platform
Connect.
Thanks to partnerships with City Discovery (a VELTRA
company), TurboJET, World Airport Transfer, and Jayride, Amadeus
Destination Content offers in excess of 9,000 tours and
activities, airport transfers for more than 1,000 airports
worldwide, and ferry services for major destinations in Asia
Pacific.
“Amadeus Destination Content provides everything
that we need,” said Aleth Jesame Del Mundo, Fortune Travel
International Inc who has been using the solution since the pilot
in 2016. “The wide range of destination content available helps us
to save time researching requests to book local events,
restaurants and other activities. The booking and confirmation
process is quick and easy, it’s practically effortless. It helps
us to streamline the entire process so that we can easily plan
trips for our travellers from beginning to end – with more local
product offerings and higher commissions.”
Now available in Philippines, Amadeus
Destination Content is gradually being rolled-out in Australia,
Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Frédéric Barou, Vice President, Travel Channels,
Products & Operations, Asia Pacific, said, “Online tours and
attraction gross bookings will more than double from $9 billion in
2015 to $21 billion in 2020. We are excited to bring our new
Destination Content marketplace to the region as it will bring
huge benefits to both travel agents and travellers. Amadeus
Destination Content will empower travel agents to deliver the
right content to travellers at the right time, shaping
one-of-a-kind travel experiences for travellers at every point of
their journey.”
