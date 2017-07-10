TravelNewsAsia.com
Amadeus Launches Destination Content Marketplace

Amadeus has launched Destination Content, a marketplace that allows travel agents to book and purchase destination content via Amadeus Selling Platform Connect.

 Thanks to partnerships with City Discovery (a VELTRA company), TurboJET, World Airport Transfer, and Jayride, Amadeus Destination Content offers in excess of 9,000 tours and activities, airport transfers for more than 1,000 airports worldwide, and ferry services for major destinations in Asia Pacific.

Screenshot of a test booking on Amadeus Destination Content

“Amadeus Destination Content provides everything that we need,” said Aleth Jesame Del Mundo, Fortune Travel International Inc who has been using the solution since the pilot in 2016. “The wide range of destination content available helps us to save time researching requests to book local events, restaurants and other activities. The booking and confirmation process is quick and easy, it’s practically effortless. It helps us to streamline the entire process so that we can easily plan trips for our travellers from beginning to end – with more local product offerings and higher commissions.”

Now available in Philippines, Amadeus Destination Content is gradually being rolled-out in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Frédéric Barou, Vice President, Travel Channels, Products & Operations, Asia Pacific, said, “Online tours and attraction gross bookings will more than double from $9 billion in 2015 to $21 billion in 2020. We are excited to bring our new Destination Content marketplace to the region as it will bring huge benefits to both travel agents and travellers. Amadeus Destination Content will empower travel agents to deliver the right content to travellers at the right time, shaping one-of-a-kind travel experiences for travellers at every point of their journey.” 

