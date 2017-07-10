Aberdeen Airport Enhances Travel Experience for Those with Hidden Disabilities

Aberdeen International Airport in Scotland, in partnership with Friendly Access, is now offering lanyards to travellers with hidden disabilities. The airport has also started offering passengers the opportunity to have familiarisation tours of the terminal prior to their travel date. Carol Benzie, Managing Director of Aberdeen International Airport, said, “Putting the passenger first is at the core of our priorities and, as part of this, we are making a concerted effort to make the airport a more accessible and inclusive environment for passengers. The launch of the new hidden disability lanyards and familiarisation tours is an initiative that we are very proud to support with the aim of providing a user-friendly airport for all of our passengers.” Airports can be highly stressful environments. The lanyards, which are voluntary for passengers, act as a discreet indicator to airport staff to easily identify passengers who may need additional or specialised support. The lanyards are anticipated to be particularly useful for passengers when passing through the central security search areas of the airport. Glyn Morris at Friendly Access said, “It's extremely welcoming to see Aberdeen Airport’s genuine commitment in supporting individuals, carers and families living with disabilities and conditions which are less apparent. No one, regardless of disability or condition, should be placed at an unfair disadvantage in our society. We are very proud of our partnership with AIA and assisting them in providing a positive visitor experience for all who require assistance.” Lanyards can be requested in advance or on the day of travel at the special assistance area of the terminal. See other recent news regarding: Aberdeen, Scotland, Airports, Accessible Travel.