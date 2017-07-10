TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 10 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Aberdeen Airport Enhances Travel Experience for Those with Hidden Disabilities

Aberdeen International Airport in Scotland, in partnership with Friendly Access, is now offering lanyards to travellers with hidden disabilities.

The airport has also started offering passengers the opportunity to have familiarisation tours of the terminal prior to their travel date.

Carol Benzie, Managing Director of Aberdeen International Airport, said, “Putting the passenger first is at the core of our priorities and, as part of this, we are making a concerted effort to make the airport a more accessible and inclusive environment for passengers. The launch of the new hidden disability lanyards and familiarisation tours is an initiative that we are very proud to support with the aim of providing a user-friendly airport for all of our passengers.”

Aberdeen Airport has launched new services designed to enhance the travel experience for travellers with hidden disabilities

Airports can be highly stressful environments. The lanyards, which are voluntary for passengers, act as a discreet indicator to airport staff to easily identify passengers who may need additional or specialised support. The lanyards are anticipated to be particularly useful for passengers when passing through the central security search areas of the airport.

Glyn Morris at Friendly Access said, “It's extremely welcoming to see Aberdeen Airport’s genuine commitment in supporting individuals, carers and families living with disabilities and conditions which are less apparent. No one, regardless of disability or condition, should be placed at an unfair disadvantage in our society. We are very proud of our partnership with AIA and assisting them in providing a positive visitor experience for all who require assistance.”

Lanyards can be requested in advance or on the day of travel at the special assistance area of the terminal.

See other recent news regarding: Aberdeen, Scotland, Airports, Accessible Travel.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com