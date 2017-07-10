Aberdeen Airport Enhances Travel Experience for Those with Hidden Disabilities

|
Aberdeen International Airport in Scotland, in
partnership with Friendly Access, is now offering lanyards to
travellers with hidden disabilities.
The airport has also started offering passengers
the opportunity to have familiarisation tours of the terminal
prior to their travel date.
Carol Benzie, Managing Director of Aberdeen
International Airport, said, “Putting the passenger first is at
the core of our priorities and, as part of this, we are making a
concerted effort to make the airport a more accessible and
inclusive environment for passengers. The launch of the new hidden
disability lanyards and familiarisation tours is an initiative
that we are very proud to support with the aim of providing a
user-friendly airport for all of our passengers.”
Airports can be highly stressful environments. The
lanyards, which are voluntary for passengers, act as a discreet
indicator to airport staff to easily identify passengers who may
need additional or specialised support. The lanyards are
anticipated to be particularly useful for passengers when passing
through the central security search areas of the airport.
Glyn Morris at Friendly Access said, “It's
extremely welcoming to see Aberdeen Airport’s genuine commitment
in supporting individuals, carers and families living with
disabilities and conditions which are less apparent. No one,
regardless of disability or condition, should be placed at an
unfair disadvantage in our society. We are very proud of our
partnership with AIA and assisting them in providing a positive
visitor experience for all who require assistance.”
Lanyards can be requested in advance or on the
day of travel at the special assistance area of the terminal.
See other recent
news regarding:
Aberdeen,
Scotland,
Airports,
Accessible Travel.