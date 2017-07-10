Cobalt Expands GSA Deal with APG to Include UK and Ireland

APG has extended its GSA partnership with Cobalt to include the UK and Ireland.

Cobalt currently operates 13 weekly flights weekly to the UK and Ireland with non-stop services from its hub in Larnaca, Cyprus to London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, and Dublin.

APG will be providing full sales and marketing services as well as call centre facilities as part of the agreement. APG already partners with Cobalt in Belgium, France, Israel and Spain.

IATA Travel Agents can book Cobalt’s flights from London Stansted and Manchester via GDS and ticket via BSP UK through a codeshare agreement with APG which has its own airline code, GP.

Cobalt’s flights to Birmingham and Dublin are expected to be soon available under the same codeshare arrangement.

Since the demise of Cyprus Airways, Cobalt is the largest and fastest growing airline in Cyprus, operating a single type Airbus fleet of 6 aircraft including the A319 and A320.

The airline operates schedule services from its home base at Larnaca International Airport to airports in Greece, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Israel, Ireland, and France. Cobalt will launch flights to Iran on 13 July 2017.

With future aircraft deliveries planned, the airline is looking to expand its network, using Cyprus as a hub to connect Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

