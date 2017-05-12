Turkish Airlines Offering Laptop to Business Class Passengers on UK and US Bound Flights

Turkish Airlines today started offering a laptop to business class passengers on U.S.-bound flights.

The same service will be offered to U.K.-bound business class passengers from 12 May 2017.

Passengers who deliver their own laptop to the authorized TK staff before their flight can request a laptop from the cabin crew in order to continue their work or personal processes on-board during the flight.

The airline says that a high security system has been installed on the laptops which is designed to protect the personal information/work of passengers by automatically and permanently deleting it all from the system when the laptop is shut down.

However, if passengers wish to make a copy of their work to an USB memory stick so that they can easily transfer it to their own laptop once landed then they can easily do that too.

