Turkish Airlines Offering Laptop to Business
Class Passengers on UK and US Bound Flights
Turkish Airlines today started offering a laptop
to business class passengers on U.S.-bound flights.
The same service will be offered to U.K.-bound business class passengers from 12 May 2017.
Passengers who deliver their own laptop
to the authorized TK staff before their flight can request a
laptop from the cabin crew in order to continue their work or
personal processes on-board during the flight.
The airline says that a high security system has
been installed on the laptops which is designed to protect the personal
information/work of passengers by automatically and
permanently deleting it all from the system when the laptop is shut down.
However, if passengers wish
to make a copy of their work to an USB memory stick so that they
can easily transfer it to their own laptop once landed then they
can easily do that too.