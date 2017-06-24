Philippines to Host 6th UNWTO Conference on Tourism Statistics

|
Policy leaders, statisticians, academics and
the private sector will all convene in Manila, Philippines next
month to discuss new methodologies that measure the full
impact of tourism.
The 6th edition of the World Tourism
Organization (UNWTO) International Conference on Statistics, an
official event of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism
for Development 2017, will address the topic of ‘Measuring
Sustainable Tourism’ between 21-24 June 2017.
Supported by the United Nations
Statistics Division, the UNWTO initiative ‘Towards a Statistical
Framework for Measuring Sustainable Tourism’ (MST) underlines the
need to measure the full effects of the tourism sector.
The UNWTO
International Conference to be held in Manila will serve as a
platform to discuss the first draft of the MST framework and its
future implementation.
A Ministerial Roundtable will inaugurate the
conference in order to align efforts to advocate among governments
the relevance of integrated and reliable data to manage and
promote a more sustainable tourism sector.
Afterwards, a Panel of
Statistical Institutes will provide the opportunity to share
experiences and practices implemented at global, regional and
national level.
Other technical sessions will focus on
understanding data demands, the link between the economic,
environmental and social dimensions of sustainable tourism,
including job creation, sub-national measurement, Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) indicators, and data sources including
big data.
Besides policy leaders, statistical experts and
private sector, representatives from international organizations
such as the International Labor Organization (ILO), the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the
United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) and Eurostat will also
contribute to the discussions.
The 6th International Conference on Tourism
Statistics: Measuring Sustainable Tourism will take place in the
Marriott Grand Ballroom at the Manila Marriott Hotel on 21-24 June
2017. You can register
here.
