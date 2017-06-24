Philippines to Host 6th UNWTO Conference on Tourism Statistics

Policy leaders, statisticians, academics and the private sector will all convene in Manila, Philippines next month to discuss new methodologies that measure the full impact of tourism.

The 6th edition of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) International Conference on Statistics, an official event of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, will address the topic of ‘Measuring Sustainable Tourism’ between 21-24 June 2017.

Supported by the United Nations Statistics Division, the UNWTO initiative ‘Towards a Statistical Framework for Measuring Sustainable Tourism’ (MST) underlines the need to measure the full effects of the tourism sector.

The UNWTO International Conference to be held in Manila will serve as a platform to discuss the first draft of the MST framework and its future implementation.

A Ministerial Roundtable will inaugurate the conference in order to align efforts to advocate among governments the relevance of integrated and reliable data to manage and promote a more sustainable tourism sector.

Afterwards, a Panel of Statistical Institutes will provide the opportunity to share experiences and practices implemented at global, regional and national level.

Other technical sessions will focus on understanding data demands, the link between the economic, environmental and social dimensions of sustainable tourism, including job creation, sub-national measurement, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators, and data sources including big data.

Besides policy leaders, statistical experts and private sector, representatives from international organizations such as the International Labor Organization (ILO), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) and Eurostat will also contribute to the discussions.

The 6th International Conference on Tourism Statistics: Measuring Sustainable Tourism will take place in the Marriott Grand Ballroom at the Manila Marriott Hotel on 21-24 June 2017. You can register here.



See other recent news regarding: UNWTO, Manila, Philippines, Sustainable, Tourism.