SilkAir Upgrades Inflight Entertainment System

SilkAir has upgraded its inflight entertainment system, SilkAir Studio.

SilkAir Studio, streamed directly onto a passenger’s personal device via inflight Wi-Fi, now offers over 100 international movies and 40 television shows, a marked increase from the previous offering of 30 movies and 20 television programmes.

“We look forward to our customers enjoying more movies and TV selections while flying with us. This is part of our ongoing commitment to make SilkAir a Joy to Fly,” said Mr. Foo Chai Woo, Chief Executive of SilkAir.

SilkAir Studio was first introduced in 2014 as a complimentary offering to customers as part of the full service experience that SilkAir provides, which also includes inflight meals, baggage allowance and Business and Economy Class cabin options.

Apple users must download the SilkAir Studio mobile application prior to boarding while Android uses can download the application onboard.

Log-in instructions to SilkAir Studio are available in the instruction guides placed in the in-seat pocket.

Passengers will be able to enjoy SilkAir Studio and charge their devices on-the-go as USB and 3-pin charging ports are available on SilkAir’s Boeing aircraft.

