SilkAir Upgrades Inflight Entertainment System

|
SilkAir has upgraded its inflight entertainment
system, SilkAir Studio.
SilkAir Studio, streamed directly onto a
passenger’s personal device via inflight Wi-Fi, now offers over
100 international movies and 40 television shows, a marked
increase from the previous offering of 30 movies and 20 television
programmes.
“We look forward to our customers enjoying
more movies and TV selections while flying with us. This is part
of our ongoing commitment to make SilkAir a Joy to Fly,” said Mr.
Foo Chai Woo, Chief Executive of SilkAir.
SilkAir Studio was first introduced in 2014 as a
complimentary offering to customers as part of the full service
experience that SilkAir provides, which also includes inflight
meals, baggage allowance and Business and Economy Class cabin
options.
Apple users must download the SilkAir Studio
mobile application prior to boarding while Android uses can
download the application onboard.
Log-in instructions to SilkAir
Studio are available in the instruction guides placed in the
in-seat pocket.
Passengers will be able to enjoy SilkAir Studio
and charge their devices on-the-go as USB and 3-pin charging ports
are available on SilkAir’s Boeing aircraft.
