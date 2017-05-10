Leonardo Partners UK Royal Air Force’s New Rapid Capability Office

|
Leonardo has become a partner of the UK
Royal Air Force’s newly-established Rapid Capability Office (RCO).
The RCO has been created to bring new technologies and
capabilities to the war fighter, in a faster more streamlined
fashion.
The RCO’s first joint project will see the RAF
and Leonardo each invest into a project that will develop the next
generation of fighter jet countermeasures known as ‘expendable
active decoys’ (EADs), using Leonardo’s test-proven BriteCloud EAD
technology.
The RCO and Leonardo are also working to clear the
existing BriteCloud EAD for operational use.
BriteCloud is what is known as a ‘second generation’
EAD. First generation EADs were
developed towards the end of the cold war. They used early jamming
techniques that would not defeat today’s more advanced missiles, guided as they are by sophisticated radars on the ground or even
on the missile itself.
BriteCloud, which uses much smarter
on-board jamming techniques, demonstrated its effectiveness in launches
from RAF Tornado aircraft in March 2016.
The new collaboration between Leonardo and the RAF will see the two organisations
jointly develop ‘third generation’ EADs; details of which are currently classified.
A quantity of BriteCloud
decoys has already been acquired by the RAF with a view to writing
CONOPS (concepts of operations) for the decoy, effectively a ‘user
guide' for pilots who will use the countermeasure on operations.
BriteCloud is manufactured by Leonardo in the
UK.
