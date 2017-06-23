Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

|
Qatar Airways has launched three flights per
week to sea port city of Yanbu, and confirmed plans to increase the flights to four
weekly from 23 June 2017.
Yanbu is Qatar Airways’ ninth destination in
Saudi Arabia.
On its three weekly flights to and from Yanbu,
the airline will fly Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring a two-class
cabin configuration with 12 seats in First Class and 132 Economy
Class seats.
Director of Western Airports, Mr. Suliman Al-Rawaf,
said, "Yanbu airport is witnessing a notable growth in
the number of international flights, with about 650,000 passengers
served in 2016 on board 5,392 flights. We have completed
preparations to increase the airport’s ability to receive even
more international flights, including inbound flights from
neighbouring countries in the region. These efforts are part of
the country's aspiration of achieving the ambitious Saudi Vision
2030.”
The city of Yanbu is located in Al Madinah
province of Western Saudi Arabia, which has recently been gaining
popularity in the region as a tourist destination. One of its main
attractions is a natural harbour protected by coral reefs, making
it an optimum diving spot.
