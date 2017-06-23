Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Qatar Airways has launched three flights per week to sea port city of Yanbu, and confirmed plans to increase the flights to four weekly from 23 June 2017.

Yanbu is Qatar Airways’ ninth destination in Saudi Arabia.

On its three weekly flights to and from Yanbu, the airline will fly Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring a two-class cabin configuration with 12 seats in First Class and 132 Economy Class seats.

Director of Western Airports, Mr. Suliman Al-Rawaf, said, "Yanbu airport is witnessing a notable growth in the number of international flights, with about 650,000 passengers served in 2016 on board 5,392 flights. We have completed preparations to increase the airport’s ability to receive even more international flights, including inbound flights from neighbouring countries in the region. These efforts are part of the country's aspiration of achieving the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.”

The city of Yanbu is located in Al Madinah province of Western Saudi Arabia, which has recently been gaining popularity in the region as a tourist destination. One of its main attractions is a natural harbour protected by coral reefs, making it an optimum diving spot.

