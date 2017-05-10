IndiGo Signs Deal for 50 ATR 72-600s

|
ATR has signed a term sheet with India’s largest
airline by market share, IndiGo, for the sale of 50 ATR 72-600
aircraft, with the flexibility to reduce the number of aircraft
deliveries based on certain conditions.
In a deal valued at over US$ 1.3 billion
at list price, the aircraft are expected to begin operations by
the end of 2017.
The airline is currently preparing for an
ambitious development of its regional footprint.
IndiGo’s plan coincides with the launch of the
Indian Government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme called UDAN,
aiming to boost economic development, employment and tourism by
connecting small and remote cities.
India’s rapidly expanding domestic market
represented close to 100 million passengers in 2016, and has been
steadily growing by more than 20% annually. It is expected to
become the world’s third largest market by 2020. Under the
Regional Connectivity Scheme, 100 new airports will be created
within the next two to three years, and airlines will receive
financial support and other incentives to make air travel
affordable.
Aditya Ghosh, President of IndiGo, said, “In
support of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s UDAN
vision, we are embarking on a journey to build a nation-wide
regional network and connect cities that have not benefitted from
the growth in Indian aviation. The ATRs low operating costs will
help us build a large regional air travel network with reasonable
fares. These aircraft will feature modern cabin interiors, thus
making the flight a comfortable experience for our passengers. The
ATR’s outstanding operational versatility, along with their
capabilities to land in remote airports with limited
infrastructure will help us manage our operations efficiently.”
ATR 72-600
Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats
Engines:
Pratt & Whitney 127M
Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 horse
power per engine
Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 kg
Maximum load: 7,500 kg
Maximum range with full passenger load:
900 nautical miles (1,665 km)
