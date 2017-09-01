Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya Now Accepting Reservations

|
The Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya is now
accepting reservations for stays from 1 September 2017 onwards.
The hotel is
part of an impressive, two-tower mixed use complex on Al Soor Street, just 20 minutes
from the international airport.
The location is convenient for
both business and leisure travellers, with easy access to shopping at Souk Al Mubarakiya and Kuwait’s largest
luxury shopping mall, as well as important sites such as Kuwait
Towers, the Sheikh Jaber Cultural Centre and the Kuwait National
Museum.
“It’s an exciting time as we prepare to introduce Four Seasons
signature luxury and personalised service to Kuwait for the first
time,” said General Manager, Didier Jardin, who leads a team of 415
hand-picked staff of 40 different nationalities. “Whether in town
to do business or enjoy an urban getaway, Four Seasons Hotel
Kuwait is set to become the focal point for both the city’s elite
and our international guests.”
The 284-room hotel features
five restaurant and lounge concepts, comprehensive event spaces, and numerous leisure facilities,
including a two-floor spa and fitness centre, and indoor and
outdoor pools.
