Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya Now Accepting Reservations

The Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya is now accepting reservations for stays from 1 September 2017 onwards.

The hotel is part of an impressive, two-tower mixed use complex on Al Soor Street, just 20 minutes from the international airport.

The location is convenient for both business and leisure travellers, with easy access to shopping at Souk Al Mubarakiya and Kuwait’s largest luxury shopping mall, as well as important sites such as Kuwait Towers, the Sheikh Jaber Cultural Centre and the Kuwait National Museum.

“It’s an exciting time as we prepare to introduce Four Seasons signature luxury and personalised service to Kuwait for the first time,” said General Manager, Didier Jardin, who leads a team of 415 hand-picked staff of 40 different nationalities. “Whether in town to do business or enjoy an urban getaway, Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait is set to become the focal point for both the city’s elite and our international guests.”

The 284-room hotel features five restaurant and lounge concepts, comprehensive event spaces, and numerous leisure facilities, including a two-floor spa and fitness centre, and indoor and outdoor pools.



