Cebu Pacific Thrilled with New Puerto Princesa Airport in Philippines

Cebu Pacific has said that it is 'thrilled' to
be operating from
the new terminal at Puerto Princesa International Airport in
Palawan.
With a wider runway, an infrastructure that can
handle wide-bodied aircraft and a terminal building that can
accommodate over 1,000 passengers at any given time, the new
international airport is expected to boost tourism to this
world-class destination.
In total, Cebu Pacific operates 550 flights
weekly from: Manila, Cebu and Iloilo to Puerto Princesa, the capital of Palawan.
The airline also plans to increase the capacity of flights to
and from Puerto Princesa, upgrading from the 180-seater Airbus
A320 to the Airbus A321neos with a 230 seating capacity.
“We are very much thrilled with the opening of the newest
world-class airport in Puerto Princesa, as this is expected to
boost trade and tourism in the Palawan region. With the new
airport able to handle international flights, it also makes Puerto
Princesa attractive for direct connections to and from key foreign
tourist markets. And by offering more seats, Cebu Pacific will be
able to help provide even lower fares to its valued guests and
bring them to see the beauty of Palawan,” said Atty. JR Mantaring,
Cebu Pacific Vice President for Corporate Affairs.
Palawan is not only home to pristine white-sand beaches, but
also to other renowned destinations, such as the Puerto Princesa
Underground River.
According to the Philippines Department of Tourism,
arrivals from China surged by 25.42% to record nearly 165,000
visitors in January and February of 2017 alone, while tourist
arrivals from China for the entire year of 2016 reached 676,000,
which is roughly 1.7% of all Chinese nationals that travelled
abroad that year.
With the opening of this new international
airport in Puerto Princesa, tourism in the region is expected to
flourish, as it offers a much more convenient access into one of
the most beautiful islands in the world.
