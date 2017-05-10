Cebu Pacific Thrilled with New Puerto Princesa Airport in Philippines

Cebu Pacific has said that it is 'thrilled' to be operating from the new terminal at Puerto Princesa International Airport in Palawan. With a wider runway, an infrastructure that can handle wide-bodied aircraft and a terminal building that can accommodate over 1,000 passengers at any given time, the new international airport is expected to boost tourism to this world-class destination. In total, Cebu Pacific operates 550 flights weekly from: Manila, Cebu and Iloilo to Puerto Princesa, the capital of Palawan. The airline also plans to increase the capacity of flights to and from Puerto Princesa, upgrading from the 180-seater Airbus A320 to the Airbus A321neos with a 230 seating capacity. “We are very much thrilled with the opening of the newest world-class airport in Puerto Princesa, as this is expected to boost trade and tourism in the Palawan region. With the new airport able to handle international flights, it also makes Puerto Princesa attractive for direct connections to and from key foreign tourist markets. And by offering more seats, Cebu Pacific will be able to help provide even lower fares to its valued guests and bring them to see the beauty of Palawan,” said Atty. JR Mantaring, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Corporate Affairs. Palawan is not only home to pristine white-sand beaches, but also to other renowned destinations, such as the Puerto Princesa Underground River. According to the Philippines Department of Tourism, arrivals from China surged by 25.42% to record nearly 165,000 visitors in January and February of 2017 alone, while tourist arrivals from China for the entire year of 2016 reached 676,000, which is roughly 1.7% of all Chinese nationals that travelled abroad that year. With the opening of this new international airport in Puerto Princesa, tourism in the region is expected to flourish, as it offers a much more convenient access into one of the most beautiful islands in the world. See other recent news regarding: Cebu Pacific, Philippines, Puerto Princesa, Palawan.