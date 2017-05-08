Airbus Begins Production of First U.S. Built A320

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, has received the major component assemblies for the first A320 that will be produced in the U.S.

The 27 aircraft delivered from the facility thus far have been A321s.

The deliveries mark another important milestone for the manufacturing facility, which began production in July 2015 and is equipped to build three members of the A320 Family: A319, A320 and A321.

The first A320 is destined to be delivered to Spirit Airlines this summer.

