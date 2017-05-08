Airbus Begins Production of First U.S. Built A320

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in
Mobile, Alabama, has received the major component assemblies for
the first A320 that will be produced in the U.S.
The 27 aircraft delivered from the
facility thus far have been A321s.
The deliveries mark another important milestone
for the manufacturing facility, which began production in July
2015 and is equipped to build three members of the A320 Family:
A319, A320 and A321.
The first A320 is destined to be delivered to
Spirit Airlines this summer.
