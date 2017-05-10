Delta and Aeromexico Launch Joint Cooperation Agreement

|
Grupo Aeroméxico and Delta Air Lines have
confirmed with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and
Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) that
they have completed the steps required to launch their joint
cooperation agreement (JCA) to operate transborder flights between
the United States and Mexico
Delta and Aeromexico are now working
together to enhance the customer experience on the ground and in
the air by investing in airport facilities, boarding gates and
lounges. The two companies will also be able to implement joint
sales and marketing initiatives in both countries.
"The ability to cooperate fully with Aeromexico
brings additional competition to one of the most dynamic
transborder markets in the world,” said Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian.
“Our opportunity to leverage Delta’s experience and our proven
record of successful joint ventures, together with a long history
of working with Aeromexico, will make this a great JCA. We are now
well positioned to provide significant benefits to our customers,
our businesses and our employees.”
Delta will provide service in the United States
through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles,
Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Salt Lake City and Seattle;
Aeromexico will offer greater access to Mexico through its hubs in
Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.
Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa said, “This
historic agreement is very important for our customers, who will
benefit from a greater choice of flights and connectivity between
both countries. For our employees, it represents an extraordinary
opportunity for growth and the adoption of best practices that
will make us the best alliance in the region. We are also pleased
that this agreement will help strengthen the relationship between
Mexico and the United States by offering greater connectivity
between the two countries than ever before.”
Delta and Aeromexico have a long history of
working together. They launched their first codeshare in 1994. In
2011, Delta entered into an enhanced commercial agreement with
Aeromexico, and in 2012, Delta invested USD$65 million in shares
of Grupo Aeroméxico, the parent company of Aeromexico. In 2015,
Delta and Aeromexico filed an application with the U.S. Department
of Transportation and the Mexican Federal Economic Competition
Commission (COFECE) seeking approval of the JCA covering
transborder flights between the United States and Mexico. In 2016,
both airlines accepted the conditions set by the authorities, and
in 2017, they implemented the actions necessary to comply with the
required remedies.
In March 2017, Delta completed a cash tender
offer to acquire 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico. With the
completion of the tender offer, Delta owns 36.2 percent of the
outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico and holds options to
acquire an additional 12.8 percent for a total of 49 percent of
the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico.
