SilkAir Launches Flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka

|
SilkAir has launched thrice-weekly flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The
flights to Colombo are scheduled on Wednesdays, Thursdays and
Saturdays.
The flights will be
operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with both Business Class
and Economy Class cabins.
Customers onboard the flight can enjoy
a full-service experience, including inflight meals, in-flight
entertainment on SilkAir Studio, as well as baggage allowance of
40kg and 30kg for Business and Economy class respectively.
“Colombo offers a rich heritage and a variety of
experiences to travellers to explore the beauty of Sri Lanka. The
launch of the Colombo flight route as our 53rd destination
presents an opportunity for SilkAir to continually provide our
customers with increased connectivity to the region via Singapore.
We are confident that this will be a destination that will
interest many travellers as they embark on their Sri Lankan
adventures,” said SilkAir’s Chief Executive, Mr. Foo Chai Woo.
This
new SilkAir service will complement Singapore Airlines’ current
daily flights to Colombo. Together, SilkAir and Singapore Airlines
will offer a total of 10 round-trip services a week.
