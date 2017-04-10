SilkAir Launches Flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka

SilkAir has launched thrice-weekly flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The flights to Colombo are scheduled on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The flights will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with both Business Class and Economy Class cabins.

Customers onboard the flight can enjoy a full-service experience, including inflight meals, in-flight entertainment on SilkAir Studio, as well as baggage allowance of 40kg and 30kg for Business and Economy class respectively.

“Colombo offers a rich heritage and a variety of experiences to travellers to explore the beauty of Sri Lanka. The launch of the Colombo flight route as our 53rd destination presents an opportunity for SilkAir to continually provide our customers with increased connectivity to the region via Singapore. We are confident that this will be a destination that will interest many travellers as they embark on their Sri Lankan adventures,” said SilkAir’s Chief Executive, Mr. Foo Chai Woo.

This new SilkAir service will complement Singapore Airlines’ current daily flights to Colombo. Together, SilkAir and Singapore Airlines will offer a total of 10 round-trip services a week.



See other recent news regarding: SilkAir, Colombo, Sri Lanka.