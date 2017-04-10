SITAOnAir to Deliver Inflight Mobile 3.5G Connectivity

SITAOnAir is to launch inflight mobile services using high-speed broadband connectivity.

The inflight mobile service provider will deploy cutting-edge inflight 3.5G mobile network services over the high-speed broadband satellite connectivity of GX Aviation.

Enhanced 3.5G capabilities is expected to be available to all airlines through SITAOnAir’s Mobile OnAir application by the end of 2017.

There is an insatiable hunger for inflight cellular connectivity, with 19 million passengers opting to connect to SITAOnAir’s inflight mobile services last year. This new technology will provide passengers and crew with high-speed, seamless connectivity, similar to the home experience.

In addition, SITAOnAir has established a wide-ranging deal with worldwide mobile operators to give passengers stress-free data bundles, simplifying billing through unlimited data usage and capped costs. It will also provide a potential opportunity for airlines to boost ancillary revenues through providing access to different revenue streams by monetizing the cellular service.

Francois-Xavier Mateo (pictured), SITAOnAir’s Head of Cabin, said: “SITAOnAir is the very first in the industry to be introducing future-proof inflight cellular technologies over GX Aviation. This announcement is a significant and exciting development for inflight mobile services. In 2016, an impressive 19 million airline passengers chose to connect to SITAOnAir’s inflight cellular network. By December this year, Mobile OnAir will be delivering its enhanced broadband-based mobile experience for airline passengers.”



See other recent news regarding: SITA, SITAOnAir, GX Aviation.