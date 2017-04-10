SITAOnAir to Deliver Inflight Mobile 3.5G Connectivity

|
SITAOnAir is to launch inflight mobile services
using high-speed broadband connectivity.
The inflight mobile service provider will
deploy cutting-edge inflight 3.5G mobile network services over the
high-speed broadband satellite connectivity of GX Aviation.
Enhanced 3.5G capabilities is expected to
be available to all airlines through SITAOnAir’s Mobile OnAir
application by the end of 2017.
There is an insatiable hunger for inflight
cellular connectivity, with 19 million passengers opting to
connect to SITAOnAir’s inflight mobile services last year. This new technology will
provide passengers and crew with high-speed, seamless
connectivity, similar to the home experience.
In addition, SITAOnAir
has established a wide-ranging deal with worldwide mobile
operators to give passengers stress-free data bundles, simplifying
billing through unlimited data usage and capped costs. It will
also provide a potential opportunity for airlines to boost
ancillary revenues through providing access to different revenue
streams by monetizing the cellular service.
Francois-Xavier Mateo (pictured), SITAOnAir’s Head of Cabin, said: “SITAOnAir is the very first in the
industry to be introducing future-proof inflight cellular
technologies over GX Aviation. This announcement is a significant
and exciting development for inflight mobile services. In
2016, an impressive 19 million airline passengers chose to connect
to SITAOnAir’s inflight cellular network. By December this year,
Mobile OnAir
will be delivering its enhanced broadband-based mobile experience
for airline passengers.”
See other recent
news regarding:
SITA,
SITAOnAir,
GX Aviation.