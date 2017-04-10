TravelNewsAsia.com
New Management Structure for FCM Travel Solutions in Asia

FCM Travel Solutions' new management team in Asia is headed by Bertrand Saillet, General Manager Asia - Corporate.

 Bertrand was previously the General Manager for Southeast Asia, and in his new role, he will be overseeing sales and marketing, account management and operations across the entire region.

The management team now consists of Carlo Bezoari and James Ellis as Sales Director for Southeast Asia and North Asia respectively, Shaun Clear and Caroline Kerr as Operations Director for Southeast Asia and North Asia respectively, Joanna Patterson as Account Director Asia, Agnes Heng as Marketing Director Asia and Terence Eng as Head of IT Solutions Asia.

 Nathan Zhang will remain as General Manager for China, reporting into Mr Saillet, and will focus on sales acquisitions and management of existing customers.

Bertrand Saillet, General Manager, Asia, said, "I am thrilled by this exciting new opportunity to take Asia to the next level. Success is never the hard work of one person, but an entire team. I am extremely confident with this new regional structure in place, we are well positioned to expand quickly in our key Asia markets, meeting the growing expectation from our customers for an integrated regional and global solution from their travel management company.”

This new management structure comes against the backdrop of a broader change within Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT).

 Suyin Lee, previously the Managing Director for Southeast Asia takes on a new role as managing director of the Buffalo Tours destination management company (DMC), whilst David Fraser, the Managing Director of FLT's Greater China (Mainland China and Hong Kong) will now take on an expanded role of Managing Director Asia (excluding India).

In this new role, Mr Fraser will oversee FCM Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, cievents, and Flight Centre brands and businesses in Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines, together with the FCM Travel partner network in the region.

