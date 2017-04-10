New Management Structure for FCM Travel Solutions in Asia

|
FCM Travel Solutions' new management team in
Asia is headed by
Bertrand Saillet, General Manager Asia - Corporate.
Bertrand was
previously the General Manager for Southeast Asia, and in his new
role, he will be overseeing sales and marketing, account
management and operations across the entire region.
The
management team now consists of Carlo Bezoari and James Ellis as Sales
Director for Southeast Asia and North Asia respectively, Shaun
Clear and Caroline Kerr as Operations Director for Southeast Asia
and North Asia respectively, Joanna Patterson as Account Director
Asia, Agnes Heng as Marketing Director Asia and Terence Eng as
Head of IT Solutions Asia.
Nathan Zhang will remain as General
Manager for China, reporting into Mr Saillet, and will focus on
sales acquisitions and management of existing customers.
Bertrand Saillet, General Manager, Asia,
said, "I am thrilled by this exciting new opportunity to take Asia
to the next level. Success is never the hard work of one person,
but an entire team. I am extremely confident with this new
regional structure in place, we are well positioned to expand
quickly in our key Asia markets, meeting the growing expectation
from our customers for an integrated regional and global solution
from their travel management company.”
This new management structure comes against the backdrop of a broader
change within Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT).
Suyin Lee,
previously the Managing Director for Southeast Asia takes on a new
role as managing director of the Buffalo Tours destination
management company (DMC), whilst David Fraser, the Managing
Director of FLT's Greater China (Mainland China and Hong Kong)
will now take on an expanded role of Managing Director Asia
(excluding India).
In this new role, Mr Fraser will oversee FCM
Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, cievents, and Flight Centre
brands and businesses in Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia and
Philippines, together with the FCM Travel partner network in the
region.
