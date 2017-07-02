Emirates to Launch Double Daily Services to Bali, Indonesia

Emirates is to launch a second daily service to the island of Bali, Indonesia on 2 July 2017.

The flights will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a two-class configuration with 42 seats in Business Class and 386 seats in Economy Class.

The outbound flight EK360 will depart from Dubai at 01:25 and arrive in I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport at 14:30. This service will connect seamlessly with a number of destinations across Europe, including Amsterdam, Moscow, Paris and London. It will also enable passengers to connect domestically to the nearby cities of Surabaya, Makassar and Lombok.

The return flight, EK361, will depart at 16:30 and arrive in Dubai International Airport at 21:30. Both inbound and outbound services also accommodate connections to and from Dili in East Timor.

A leading holiday and tourism destination, Bali welcomed nearly five million foreign tourist arrivals in 2016, a million more than in 2015. There were notable increases in tourism numbers from the United Kingdom (+32.1% year-on-year), France (+25.7% y.o.y.), Germany (+27.9% y.o.y.) and Russia (+29.2% y.o.y.) in 2016, according to Bali Government Tourism Office statistics.

From a Cargo perspective, the Boeing 777-300ER offers up to 20 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity per flight.

Emirates commenced services to Indonesia in 1992 with three flights per week via Singapore and Colombo, and since March 2013, the airline has been operating three non-stop flights daily from Jakarta to Dubai with a Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates has also been operating daily flights connecting Bali and Dubai since June 2015.



