Cathay Pacific to Increase and Upgrade Flights to Manchester, England

Cathay Pacific is to increase its current four-times-weekly service between Hong Kong and Manchester, England to a daily operation from 1 December 2017. The airline has originally announced that it would be increasing the number of weekly flights to the northern English city to six by the end of the year. From June onwards, the Airbus A350-900 will replace the Boeing 777-300ER on all flights to Manchester, making it the second Cathay Pacific destination in the UK, after Gatwick, to receive the technologically-advanced aircraft. Cathay Pacific Director Corporate Development and IT, Paul Loo, said, “We have been delighted by the popularity of our Manchester route ever since its launch in December 2014 and our frequency increases are a direct result of us responding to the needs of our customers. The enhanced schedule will provide business and leisure travellers with more choice and greater flexibility in planning their trips for added convenience, while at the same time strengthening Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading aviation hub.” Cathay Pacific, already the largest operator of flights between Hong Kong and the UK, is committed to growing its reach in its longest serving long-haul market. The airline serves London Heathrow with five daily flights, while Gatwick, currently a four-times-weekly service, will go daily from 1 June. “We have served the UK for over 35 years – London was our first European destination – and it is unquestionably one of our most important markets. This announcement underscores not only our commitment to the UK but also to expanding our operations around the globe,” added Mr Loo.

