Bombardier Opens Business Jet Service Centre in Tianjin, China

Bombardier has opened a service centre in Tianjin, China.

Located near Beijing, the Tianjin Service Centre includes hangar space, offices, as well as back shop areas totaling over 8,500 square meters (95,766 square feet).

The centre offers maintenance, repair, overhaul, and associated activities and services, and complements the Bombardier Business Aircraft Support Network in Asia.

“Bombardier Business Aircraft has had the largest fleet in Asia for the last 12 years. We are thrilled to bring the expertise of our worldwide service network to support our customers in the region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “This major investment, made in collaboration with TAEA, demonstrates Bombardier’s commitment to strengthen its presence in China, as well as its confidence in the future of the aviation industry in the region.”

To date, the Tianjin Service Centre has received its Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) certification for Global, Challenger 604, Challenger 605‎ and Challenger 850 aircraft, giving it full authority and ability to perform 96-month inspections for Challenger 600 series jets, and 120-month inspections for Global aircraft. Further certifications and international capabilities will be announced in the upcoming months.

“We are delighted to see the inauguration of our joint venture with Bombardier and are committed to its success,” said Zhao Xuesen, Vice President of Tianjin Airport Economic Area. “It shows the vitality of the Tianjin aviation industry and consolidates Tianjin’s position as an emerging aviation hub in China. The movement of business aircraft reached 1,528 at the Tianjin Airport in 2016, a 17.36% increase from the previous year. With China’s growth strategy in place, a rapid expansion of the business aviation industry can be anticipated in Tianjin, in line with China’s 13th Five-Year Plan.”

Bombardier’s latest market forecast for the aviation industry predicts approximately 1,100 business jet deliveries destined for Greater China, South Asia and Asia Pacific over the next 10 years.



