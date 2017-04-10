Bombardier Opens Business Jet Service Centre in Tianjin, China

|
Bombardier has opened a service centre in
Tianjin, China.
Located near Beijing, the Tianjin Service Centre
includes hangar space, offices, as well as back shop areas
totaling over 8,500 square meters (95,766 square feet).
The centre offers maintenance, repair, overhaul,
and associated activities and services, and complements the
Bombardier Business Aircraft Support Network in Asia.
“Bombardier Business Aircraft has had the
largest fleet in Asia for the last 12 years. We are thrilled to
bring the expertise of our worldwide service network to support
our customers in the region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice
President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft.
“This major investment, made in
collaboration with TAEA, demonstrates Bombardier’s commitment to
strengthen its presence in China, as well as its confidence in the
future of the aviation industry in the region.”
To date, the Tianjin Service
Centre has received its Civil Aviation Administration of China
(CAAC) certification for Global, Challenger 604, Challenger 605
and Challenger 850 aircraft, giving it full authority and ability
to perform 96-month inspections for Challenger 600 series jets,
and 120-month inspections for Global aircraft. Further
certifications and international capabilities will be announced in
the upcoming months.
“We are
delighted to see the inauguration of our joint venture with
Bombardier and are committed to its success,” said Zhao Xuesen,
Vice President of Tianjin Airport Economic Area. “It shows the
vitality of the Tianjin aviation industry and consolidates
Tianjin’s position as an emerging aviation hub in China. The
movement of business aircraft reached 1,528 at the Tianjin Airport
in 2016, a 17.36% increase from the previous year. With China’s
growth strategy in place, a rapid expansion of the business
aviation industry can be anticipated in Tianjin, in line with
China’s 13th Five-Year Plan.”
Bombardier’s latest market forecast for the aviation industry
predicts approximately 1,100 business jet deliveries destined for
Greater China, South Asia and Asia Pacific over the
next 10 years.
See other recent
news regarding:
Bombardier,
Tianjin.