Airbus A350-1000 Completes Noise Tests in Moron, Spain

Airbus’ A350-1000, MSN065 test aircraft, fitted with cabin, has completed a series of noise tests in Moron, Spain, as part of its type certification flight test campaign.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter service before year end.

The aircraft, together with acoustic ground facilities around the Morón Air Force base, were equipped with instruments and sensors to measure external noise levels during take-off and landing phases of flight, as well as engine run ups.

The latest generation Rolls-Royce engines combined with state-of-the-art aerodynamics technologies contribute to the A350-1000’s reduced noise footprint.

Early results confirm the -1000 is very quiet, easily complying with external noise certification requirements with significant margins versus current applicable requirements (EASA CS-36 and FAA Part 36).

Three A350-1000 flight test aircraft (MSN059, MSN071 and MSN065) are flying in the intensive Type Certification campaign which Airbus says is progressing as planned.

As well as having a longer fuselage to accommodate 40 more passengers than the A350-900, the A350-1000 also features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

To date 12 customers from five continents have placed orders for a total of 211 A350-1000s.



See other recent news regarding: Airbus, A350, A350-1000, Spain.