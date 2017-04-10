Airbus A350-1000 Completes Noise Tests in Moron, Spain

|
Airbus’ A350-1000, MSN065 test aircraft, fitted
with cabin, has completed a series of noise tests in Moron, Spain,
as part of its type certification flight test campaign.
The aircraft is scheduled to enter service
before year end.
The aircraft, together with acoustic ground
facilities around the Morón Air Force base, were equipped with
instruments and sensors to measure external noise levels during
take-off and landing phases of flight, as well as engine run ups.
The latest generation Rolls-Royce engines combined with
state-of-the-art aerodynamics technologies contribute to the
A350-1000’s reduced noise footprint.
Early results confirm the -1000 is very quiet,
easily complying with external noise certification requirements
with significant margins versus current applicable requirements
(EASA CS-36 and FAA Part 36).
Three A350-1000 flight test aircraft (MSN059,
MSN071 and MSN065) are flying in the intensive Type Certification
campaign which Airbus says is progressing as planned.
As well as
having a longer fuselage to accommodate 40 more passengers than
the A350-900, the A350-1000 also features a modified wing
trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful
Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.
To date 12
customers from five continents have placed orders for a total of
211 A350-1000s.
