TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 10 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Wyndham Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Information Officer

Wyndham Hotel Group has promoted Barry Goldstein to chief marketing officer, while Scott Strickland has been appointed as chief information officer.

As chief marketing officer, Barry Goldstein (pictured) is responsible for all aspects of marketing and revenue generation for the company and its 18 global brands, leading the brand marketing, loyalty, digital marketing, global sales, communications, customer care, and revenue management functions for a portfolio of more than 8,000 hotels in 77 countries.

Barry Goldstein

Goldstein was previously chief digital and distribution officer for Wyndham Hotel Group supporting the company’s digital marketing strategies.

 Prior to joining Wyndham, Goldstein was chief revenue officer for Dolce Hotels and Resorts (later acquired by Wyndham Hotel Group) and vice president, global sales strategy, technology and operations, at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

“Our mission to democratize travel starts with our powerhouse brands, and Barry’s expertise marketing world-class brands inspires new momentum in our continued transformation on the quality, technology and marketing fronts,” said Geoff Ballotti, Wyndham Hotel Group President and CEO. “Technology is critically important for enabling our owners to deliver on each unique brand promise and Scott’s experience with major global brands and Fortune 500 organizations makes him the ideal champion to revolutionize technology for economy and midscale hoteliers.”

Scott Strickland will spearhead the ongoing effort to enhance and implement Wyndham’s overall technology strategy and the continued migration of the company’s 18 brands to the Sabre SynXis property management and central reservation system.

With 25 years of experience in the field of information technology, Strickland joins Wyndham from D+M Group where he led the company’s information technology function as chief information officer.

 Prior to that, Strickland held the role of executive director, information technology with Nissan North America. Previously, he held technology roles at Stanley Black & Decker, IBM and Mars, Inc.

See other recent news regarding: Wyndham, CMO, CIO.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com