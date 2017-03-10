Wyndham Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Information Officer

|
Wyndham Hotel Group has promoted Barry Goldstein
to chief marketing officer, while Scott Strickland has been
appointed as chief information officer.
As chief marketing officer, Barry Goldstein
(pictured) is
responsible for all aspects of marketing and revenue generation
for the company and its 18 global brands, leading the brand
marketing, loyalty, digital marketing, global sales,
communications, customer care, and revenue management functions
for a portfolio of more than 8,000 hotels in 77 countries.
Goldstein was previously chief digital and
distribution officer for Wyndham Hotel Group supporting the
company’s digital marketing strategies.
Prior to joining Wyndham,
Goldstein was chief revenue officer for Dolce Hotels and Resorts
(later acquired by Wyndham Hotel Group) and vice president, global
sales strategy, technology and operations, at Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide.
“Our mission to democratize travel starts with
our powerhouse brands, and Barry’s expertise marketing world-class
brands inspires new momentum in our continued transformation on
the quality, technology and marketing fronts,” said Geoff Ballotti,
Wyndham Hotel Group President and CEO. “Technology is critically
important for enabling our owners to deliver on each unique brand
promise and Scott’s experience with major global brands and
Fortune 500 organizations makes him the ideal champion to
revolutionize technology for economy and midscale hoteliers.”
Scott Strickland will spearhead the ongoing
effort to enhance and implement Wyndham’s overall technology
strategy and the continued migration of the company’s 18 brands to
the Sabre SynXis property management and central reservation
system.
With 25 years of experience in the field of
information technology, Strickland joins Wyndham from D+M Group
where he led the company’s information technology function as
chief information officer.
Prior to that, Strickland held
the role of executive director, information technology with Nissan
North America. Previously, he held technology roles at Stanley
Black & Decker, IBM and Mars, Inc.
