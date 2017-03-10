Wyndham Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Information Officer

Wyndham Hotel Group has promoted Barry Goldstein to chief marketing officer, while Scott Strickland has been appointed as chief information officer.

As chief marketing officer, Barry Goldstein (pictured) is responsible for all aspects of marketing and revenue generation for the company and its 18 global brands, leading the brand marketing, loyalty, digital marketing, global sales, communications, customer care, and revenue management functions for a portfolio of more than 8,000 hotels in 77 countries.

Goldstein was previously chief digital and distribution officer for Wyndham Hotel Group supporting the company’s digital marketing strategies.

Prior to joining Wyndham, Goldstein was chief revenue officer for Dolce Hotels and Resorts (later acquired by Wyndham Hotel Group) and vice president, global sales strategy, technology and operations, at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

“Our mission to democratize travel starts with our powerhouse brands, and Barry’s expertise marketing world-class brands inspires new momentum in our continued transformation on the quality, technology and marketing fronts,” said Geoff Ballotti, Wyndham Hotel Group President and CEO. “Technology is critically important for enabling our owners to deliver on each unique brand promise and Scott’s experience with major global brands and Fortune 500 organizations makes him the ideal champion to revolutionize technology for economy and midscale hoteliers.”

Scott Strickland will spearhead the ongoing effort to enhance and implement Wyndham’s overall technology strategy and the continued migration of the company’s 18 brands to the Sabre SynXis property management and central reservation system.

With 25 years of experience in the field of information technology, Strickland joins Wyndham from D+M Group where he led the company’s information technology function as chief information officer.

Prior to that, Strickland held the role of executive director, information technology with Nissan North America. Previously, he held technology roles at Stanley Black & Decker, IBM and Mars, Inc.

