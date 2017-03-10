|
Turkish Airlines is to strengthen its already comprehensive services to
Russia, with the addition of Voronezh and Samara to its leading
European flight network.
The new routes bring the total of key
Russia destinations served by Turkish Airlines to 10, including
the capital Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Rostov, Kazan, Ekaterinburg, Ufa, and Stavropol.
Turkish Airlines
is going to increase capacity in Russia by operating 3 flights per
week between Istanbul–Samara and Istanbul–Voronezh instead of
Astrakhan and Novosibirsk which are currently operated as 2
flights per week.
Istanbul–Voronezh v.v. flights
will start on 4 April 2017 and Istanbul-Samara v.v. flights
will launch on 11 April 2017.
