Turkish Airlines is to strengthen its already comprehensive services to Russia, with the addition of Voronezh and Samara to its leading European flight network.

The new routes bring the total of key Russia destinations served by Turkish Airlines to 10, including the capital Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Rostov, Kazan, Ekaterinburg, Ufa, and Stavropol.

Turkish Airlines is going to increase capacity in Russia by operating 3 flights per week between Istanbul–Samara and Istanbul–Voronezh instead of Astrakhan and Novosibirsk which are currently operated as 2 flights per week.

Istanbul–Voronezh v.v. flights will start on 4 April 2017 and Istanbul-Samara v.v. flights will launch on 11 April 2017.



