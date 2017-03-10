Swiss Takes Delivery of Sixth Bombardier CS100 Aircraft

|
Swiss has taken delivery of its sixth Bombardier
CS100 aircraft.
The CS100 is powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower
PW1500G engines.
“We are very proud to have delivered another C
Series to Swiss and to continue building on the strong
momentum generated by the successful entry into service of the C
Series aircraft in 2016,” said Fred Cromer, President of
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We continue to ramp up production
on the C Series in 2017, and as per our plan, the cadence of
deliveries will increase in the second half of the year.”
The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C
Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.
“The C Series airliners have had very strong
in-service performance to date,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C
Series Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The PW1500
powering the C Series is demonstrating strong operational
performance and I am confident that the aircraft will continue
exceeding customer and passenger expectations.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Swiss,
Bombardier,
CS100.