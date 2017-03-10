Swiss Takes Delivery of Sixth Bombardier CS100 Aircraft

Swiss has taken delivery of its sixth Bombardier CS100 aircraft.

The CS100 is powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G engines.

“We are very proud to have delivered another C Series to Swiss and to continue building on the strong momentum generated by the successful entry into service of the C Series aircraft in 2016,” said Fred Cromer, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We continue to ramp up production on the C Series in 2017, and as per our plan, the cadence of deliveries will increase in the second half of the year.”

The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“The C Series airliners have had very strong in-service performance to date,” said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The PW1500 powering the C Series is demonstrating strong operational performance and I am confident that the aircraft will continue exceeding customer and passenger expectations.”

