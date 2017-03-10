Smiths Detection Appoints Aerotech as Exclusive Distributor in Brazil

Smiths Detection has appointed Aerotech do Brasil Soluções em Tecnologia as exclusive distributor in Brazil.

Smiths Detection has a long standing relationship with Aerotech and partners with them in other markets such as Chile and Peru.

“Brazil remains an important market for Smiths Detection,” said Daniel Gelston, President of Smiths Detection. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Aerotech to be able to provide unmatched service and support in the region. The arrangement creates new opportunities for customers and enhances our response capabilities so that we can continue to meet ever-changing market demands.”

Mathias Pairoa, CEO of Grupo Aerotech, said, “Smiths Detection has invested in building its regional business, and has developed a highly qualified professional team who maintain strong customer relationships. We are eager to take Smiths Detection’s Brazil presence to the next level.”

