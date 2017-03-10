Smiths Detection Appoints Aerotech as
Exclusive Distributor in Brazil
Smiths Detection has appointed Aerotech do Brasil Soluções em Tecnologia as
exclusive distributor in Brazil.
Smiths Detection has a long standing relationship with Aerotech and partners
with them in other markets such as Chile and Peru.
“Brazil remains an important market for Smiths
Detection,” said Daniel Gelston, President of
Smiths Detection. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Aerotech
to be able to provide unmatched service and support in the region.
The arrangement creates new opportunities for customers and
enhances our response capabilities so that we can continue to meet
ever-changing market demands.”
Mathias Pairoa, CEO of Grupo Aerotech, said, “Smiths
Detection has invested in building its regional business, and has
developed a highly qualified professional team who maintain strong
customer relationships. We are eager to take Smiths Detection’s
Brazil presence to the next level.”