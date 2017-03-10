Rajit Sukumaran Joins IHG as Chief Development Officer - AMEA

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed
Rajit Sukumaran as Chief Development Officer in the Asia, Middle
East and Africa (AMEA) region.
Rajit brings to IHG more than 12 years’ of
experience in Development, Acquisitions, Feasibility from his
previous role as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions &
Development, Asia Pacific at Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
Prior to joining Starwood, Rajit worked in the
Corporate Finance division of PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore
where he was involved with several cross-border corporate
transactions including mergers, acquisitions and initial public
offerings.
Rajit graduated from Singapore’s Nanyang
Technological University with a degree of Bachelor of Accountancy.
Jan Smits, Chief Executive Officer AMEA, said, “Rajit
brings with him vast knowledge, a stellar reputation and the
ability to drive development success across brands which will
prove invaluable as he drives the acceleration of IHG’s growth
strategy across AMEA.”
IHG currently operates 28 hotels in India with a
further 36 in the development pipeline due to open within the next
three to five years.
See other recent
news regarding:
IHG,
Development,
Chief.