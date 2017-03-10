Rajit Sukumaran Joins IHG as Chief Development Officer - AMEA

InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed Rajit Sukumaran as Chief Development Officer in the Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region.

Rajit brings to IHG more than 12 years’ of experience in Development, Acquisitions, Feasibility from his previous role as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Development, Asia Pacific at Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Prior to joining Starwood, Rajit worked in the Corporate Finance division of PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore where he was involved with several cross-border corporate transactions including mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings.

Rajit graduated from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University with a degree of Bachelor of Accountancy.

Jan Smits, Chief Executive Officer AMEA, said, “Rajit brings with him vast knowledge, a stellar reputation and the ability to drive development success across brands which will prove invaluable as he drives the acceleration of IHG’s growth strategy across AMEA.”

IHG currently operates 28 hotels in India with a further 36 in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.

