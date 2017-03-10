Cathay Pacific Increases Flights to Key Destinations

|
Cathay Pacific is to increase the frequency of services to some of its most popular
destinations.
The enhanced schedules apply to San
Francisco, Brisbane, Manchester, Paris and Madrid.
As part of a redeployment of resources in
response to strong demand, San Francisco will be served three
times a day following the addition of four flights to its weekly
schedule from the end of October 2017.
This new daily service will
be operated with Airbus A350, making the West Coast city the
first destination in the US to welcome Cathay Pacific’s
most technologically-advanced aircraft.
At the same time,
flights to Los Angeles will be reduced from 28 to 21 per week.
These changes come on top of previously announced additional
services that will operate to Vancouver and Boston from late
March.
Australia
During the southern
hemisphere’s peak summer period from late October to March, the
airline will replace its current four-times weekly one-stop
service to Brisbane via Cairns with direct flights to both cities.
The switch means that Queensland’s capital will receive 11
non-stop flights from Hong Kong each week, while Cairns will be
served non-stop three times a week.
In addition to the new
non-stop services, Brisbane’s existing daily flight will be served
by the A350 from 26 March.
Cathay Pacific also recently announced
that from late October, it will increase capacity on its
four-times daily Sydney route by operating a third flight with the
Boeing 777-300ER.
Europe
Cathay Pacific has expanded
its European network considerably in recent times and the region
is set to become better connected than ever before with frequency
increases to France, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Madrid
will see an increase from four to five flights per week from late
October, while a sixth weekly flight will operate to Manchester
from early December. At the same time, Paris will see the
resumption of an 11th weekly service.
Paul Loo, Cathay Pacific Director Corporate
Development & IT, said, “Our network enhancements are designed
to improve our customers’ experience through greater choice and
added convenience. Increasing frequencies to these popular Cathay
Pacific destinations strengthens our ability to connect our
passengers with all corners of the world in addition to growing
our home hub of Hong Kong.”
Cathay Pacific
currently operates 108 weekly flights to North America, 93 weekly
flights to Europe and 75 weekly flights to Australia. The airline
will launch a new four times weekly service to Tel Aviv on 26
March and introduce new seasonal services to both Barcelona
(summer) and Christchurch (winter) later this year.
