Boeing 737 Max 8 Receives FAA Certification

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
has certified the Boeing 737 Max 8 for commercial service.
To earn certification for the 737 Max 8, Boeing
undertook a comprehensive test program that began just over one
year ago with four airplanes, plus ground and laboratory testing.
Following a rigorous certification process, the FAA granted Boeing
an Amended Type Certificate for the 737 Max 8, verifying the design complies with required aviation regulations and is safe and
reliable.
"This certification is a true testament to the
dedication and commitment of our entire Max team throughout the
process, from airplane design to flight testing," said Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager, 737 Max program,
Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The Renton team looks forward to
delivering superior efficiency, reliability and design to our
customers as they start to receive their 737 Max aircraft in the
next few months."
The 737 Max incorporates the latest technology CFM International
LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other
improvements to deliver more efficiency, reliability and passenger
comfort in the single-aisle market.
Boeing is now in the final stages of
preparing for the first 737 Max 8 delivery to customers which is
expected to take place in the
coming months.
