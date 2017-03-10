Airlines in Australia and New Zealand Establish Industry Group - A4ANZ

|
Australia and New Zealand’s major airlines have
established a new industry group to advocate and pursue reform on
public policy issues that impact the aviation sector and broader
economy in the region.
Airlines for Australia and New Zealand
(A4ANZ) will enable Air New Zealand, the Qantas Group, Regional
Express Holdings and the Virgin Australia Group to contribute to
the policy debate on issues that affect all Australian and New
Zealand travellers, including those relating to airports, taxation
and fees, access to efficient infrastructure and broader
regulatory reform.
Professor Graeme Samuel AC, the former Chairman
of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission whose
professional career has spanned senior roles in law, investment
banking and public service, will be the independent
chair of A4ANZ.
A4ANZ will be governed by a Board made up
of a representative from each member airline, in addition to the
independent Chair, to oversee the management of the industry
group. The CEO will be appointed in coming months.
The
group will be funded by its members: Air New Zealand, the Qantas
Group, Regional Express Holdings and the Virgin Australia Group.
Member airlines are Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Qantas, Regional
Express (Rex), Tigerair Australia and Virgin Australia.
Air New Zealand Chief
Executive, Christopher Luxon, said, “Australia and New Zealand must compete for visitors on the world stage against many other
attractive destinations. To be competitive we must continue to
improve cost and quality in all parts of the travel experience but
we are constrained by a legacy of under investment and over
recovery at key airports. A4ANZ will add its voice to that
ambition”.
Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce, added, “Airport fees
and charges continue to increase while airlines are offering fares
at levels significantly cheaper than they were over a decade ago.
A4ANZ’s goal is to achieve regulatory reform that will promote a
competitive and sustainable airline industry in the interests of
Australian and New Zealand travellers.”
A4ANZ Member Airlines
Air New
Zealand facilitates more than 15 million customer journeys each
year and employs around 11,800 people.
The Qantas Group flies
more than 50 million passengers each year and employs over 30,000
people.
Rex flies some 1.2 million passengers each year and
employs around 1,100 people.
The Virgin Australia Group flies
over 24 million passengers each year and employs around 9,500
people.
