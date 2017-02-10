United Airlines Previews New Houston Terminal

|
United Airlines has previewed its new Terminal C
North at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in
partnership with the Houston Airport System and the airport
hospitality group OTG.
At 265,000-square-feet, the new $277
million space is more than 100,000 square feet larger than the
already existing Terminal C, offering a more comfortable and
lavish concourse-to-gate experience for United’s customers.
“This new terminal is truly befitting Houston’s
hometown airline,” United president Scott Kirby said, “and just
like Houston, we’re proud to call this gorgeous new space home.
Everywhere you look in Terminal C – from the food choices to the
modern designs to the relaxed surroundings – you’ll notice the
attention to detail and the innovative thinking that went into
creating this facility.”
United’s Terminal C
North will be home to several unique eateries created by some of
the region’s most renowned chefs, including a taqueria by Chef
Roland Laurenzo, a Neapolitan-style pizza concept imagined by Chef
Ryan Pera, Chef John Nguyen’s Vietnamese-Cajun fusion eatery, a
Panini bar designed by Chef Monica Pope and a Houston-centric
tavern by the James Beard Award-winning Chef Chris Shepherd. OTG will oversee the
culinary and retail operations in the new terminal, as well as
those in Terminal B South and Terminal E.
“We couldn’t be more proud of this partnership
with United and the program we’ve developed for C-North,” said
Rick Blatstein, OTG CEO. “In sourcing some of Houston’s most
celebrated culinary talent, designing fully immersive spaces and
implementing leading-edge tech, we’ve ensured a world-class
airport experience, built for the United traveler.”
From its hub at George Bush Intercontinental
Airport, United and United Express offer nearly 500 daily flights
to more than 170 destinations around the world, including top
business and leisure markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
The
Houston hub is United’s premier gateway to Latin America, serving
52 nonstop destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean.
United is also one of Houston’s largest employers, with more than
14,000 Houston-based employees.
