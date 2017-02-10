GTAC Welcomes International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017

|
The Global Travel Association Coalition (GTAC)
says the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development
2017 is an opportunity to underline the immense socio-economic
opportunities brought by the sector to all societies, as well as
its power to advocate for mutual understanding, peace and
sustainable development worldwide.
GTAC consists of the major associations in the
global travel and tourism sector, namely ACI, CLIA, IATA, ICAO,
PATA, UNWTO WEF, and WTTC. It aims to promote a better
understanding of travel and tourism’s role as a driver of economic
growth and employment, and to ensure governments develop policies
which contribute to the profitable, sustainable and long-term
growth of the industry.
Speaking on behalf of GTAC, Taleb Rifai,
Secretary General, UNWTO, said, “Every year, 1.2 billion people
travel abroad. These, and the billions more who travel
domestically, create a sector which contributes 10% of global GDP
to the world’s economies and 1 in 11 jobs. Tourism has become a
passport to prosperity, a driver of peace, and a transformative
force for improving millions of lives.”
United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio
Guterres, said in his message on the occasion of the launch of the
International Year held in Madrid last month, “The world can and must harness the power of
tourism as we strive to carry out the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable
Development. Three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
include targets that relate to tourism: Goal 8 on promoting growth
and decent work, Goal 12 on ensuring sustainable consumption and
production, and Goal 14 on conserving marine resources. But
tourism also cuts across so many different areas of life, and
involves so many different economic sectors and socio-cultural
currents, that it is connected to the entire Agenda. Beyond the
measurable advances that tourism can make possible, it is also a
bridge to better mutual understanding among people from all walks
of life.
“Proclaimed by the United Nations General
Assembly, the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for
Development (2017) is a crucial moment to make this important
sector a force for good. Through 12 months of global actions, it
will provide the opportunity for us all to promote our role as an
engine of economic development, as a vehicle for sharing cultures,
building mutual understanding and driving a more peaceful world,”
Guterres added.
