Singapore Airlines (SIA) has agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 B777-9s and 19 B787-10s. SIA signed a letter of intent with the US airframe manufacturer comprising the 39 firm orders plus six options for each aircraft type, which if exercised will enlarge the deal to as many as 51 aircraft. The 777-9s are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year and the 787-10s for delivery from the 2020/21 financial year. The proposed order, which is valued at US$13.8 billion based on published list prices, includes flexibility for the SIA Group to substitute the 787-10 orders for other variants of the 787 family. “This major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position,” said SIA CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong. “We are continuing to invest for the future of the SIA Group. This order is also another demonstration of our commitment to further growing the Singapore hub, as we will be able to offer even more travel options for our customers.” The General Electric GE9X is the sole engine type for the 777-9s, which are intended primarily for use on long-haul routes. SIA has selected the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 to power the 787-10s, which are to be operated on medium-range routes. This is the SIA Group’s first order for the newest 777 variant that is currently under development, the 777-9. SIA is already the launch customer for the 787-10, which is also currently in development, having placed an initial order in 2013 for 30 aircraft for delivery from the 2018/19 financial year. In addition to the 30 previously-ordered 787-10s, SIA has outstanding orders with Airbus for five A380-800s and 57 A350-900s. SilkAir has outstanding orders with Boeing for 37 737 MAX 8s, while Scoot has orders with Boeing for eight 787-8/9s and Tigerair has orders with Airbus for 39 A320neos. "Singapore Airlines has been a valued Boeing customer for more than 50 years and we are honored they have selected the 777X and additional 787-10s to expand its future widebody fleet. They are the most efficient, capable and passenger preferred airplanes in their class," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. "We appreciate the trust, commitment and endorsement of Singapore Airlines, and look forward to delivering market-leading capability to one of the world's most widely respected industry leaders." See other recent news regarding: Singapore Airlines, SIA, Changi, Singapore, Boeing.