|
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has agreed to place
firm orders with Boeing for 20 B777-9s and 19 B787-10s.
SIA signed
a letter of intent with the US airframe manufacturer comprising
the 39 firm orders plus six options for each aircraft type, which
if exercised will enlarge the deal to as many as 51 aircraft.
The
777-9s are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year and
the 787-10s for delivery from the 2020/21 financial year.
The proposed order, which is valued at US$13.8
billion based on published list prices, includes flexibility for
the SIA Group to substitute the 787-10 orders for other variants
of the 787 family.
“This major order for widebody aircraft
enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient
fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion
opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading
position,” said SIA CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong. “We are continuing to
invest for the future of the SIA Group. This order is also another
demonstration of our commitment to further growing the Singapore
hub, as we will be able to offer even more travel options for our
customers.”
The General Electric GE9X is the sole engine
type for the 777-9s, which are intended primarily for use on
long-haul routes. SIA has selected the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 to
power the 787-10s, which are to be operated on medium-range
routes.
This is the SIA Group’s first order for the
newest 777 variant that is currently under development, the 777-9.
SIA is already the launch customer for the 787-10, which is also
currently in development, having placed an initial order in 2013
for 30 aircraft for delivery from the 2018/19 financial year.
In addition to the 30 previously-ordered
787-10s, SIA has outstanding orders with Airbus for five A380-800s
and 57 A350-900s. SilkAir has outstanding orders with Boeing for
37 737 MAX 8s, while Scoot has orders with Boeing for eight
787-8/9s and Tigerair has orders with Airbus for 39 A320neos.
"Singapore Airlines has been a valued Boeing
customer for more than 50 years and we are honored they have
selected the 777X and additional 787-10s to expand its future
widebody fleet. They are the most efficient, capable and passenger
preferred airplanes in their class," said Boeing Commercial
Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. "We appreciate the
trust, commitment and endorsement of Singapore Airlines, and look
forward to delivering market-leading capability to one of the
world's most widely respected industry leaders."
See other recent
news regarding:
Singapore Airlines,
SIA,
Changi,
Singapore,
Boeing.