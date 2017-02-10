Regal Hotels Partners Enrich, Malaysia Airlines’ FFP

|
Regal Hotels has partnered Enrich, Malaysia Airlines’
Frequent Flyer Programme.
Enrich members are now
entitled to earn 600 and 300 miles respectively for each eligible
stay at any participating Regal Hotel and iclub Hotel with
specified qualifying room rates.
Malaysia
Airlines’ Head of Enrich and Loyalty, Ms. Khairul Nisa Ismail,
said “We
are excited to partner with Regal Hotels as we are constantly
exploring more ways to reward our loyal members, especially those
who frequent the China routes. The partnership is timely as
Malaysia Airlines has already mounted the second daily flight
between Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai. For members who are planning to
visit Hong Kong and stay in Regal properties there, they can look
forward to flying the A330 which offers the comfort of a fully
flat business class seat.”
Besides
Malaysia Airlines, Regal Hotels currently has 20 international
airline partners, including Air China, Alaska Airlines, American
Airlines, ANA, Asiana Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific,
China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Etihad Airways, EVA Air,
Hong Kong Airlines, JAL, Jet Airways, Korean Air, Philippine
Airlines, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin
Atlantic.
