Regal Hotels Partners Enrich, Malaysia Airlines’ FFP

Regal Hotels has partnered Enrich, Malaysia Airlines’ Frequent Flyer Programme.

Enrich members are now entitled to earn 600 and 300 miles respectively for each eligible stay at any participating Regal Hotel and iclub Hotel with specified qualifying room rates.

Malaysia Airlines’ Head of Enrich and Loyalty, Ms. Khairul Nisa Ismail, said “We are excited to partner with Regal Hotels as we are constantly exploring more ways to reward our loyal members, especially those who frequent the China routes. The partnership is timely as Malaysia Airlines has already mounted the second daily flight between Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai. For members who are planning to visit Hong Kong and stay in Regal properties there, they can look forward to flying the A330 which offers the comfort of a fully flat business class seat.”

Besides Malaysia Airlines, Regal Hotels currently has 20 international airline partners, including Air China, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, ANA, Asiana Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Hong Kong Airlines, JAL, Jet Airways, Korean Air, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.



See other recent news regarding: Regal Hotels, Malaysia Airlines, FFP.