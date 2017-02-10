Delta CEO Meets with President Trump

|
Delta CEO Ed Bastian joined airline industry
leaders for a meeting with President Trump at the White House on
Thursday to discuss a wide range of topics.
Following the meeting, Bastian shared the
following: “I appreciate the opportunity to meet with President
Trump today along with colleagues from across the industry and
look forward to continuing our efforts to make U.S. aviation
great. We had a positive discussion about many of the major issues
facing U.S. travelers, airline employees and the aviation
industry, which is a vital economic engine for America.”
“I look forward to working with President Trump,
Secretary Chao, Secretary Tillerson and other members of the
administration on issues important to Delta, our employees and our
customers. Delta has been leading the charge to expand and upgrade
our nation’s airports, with extensive improvement projects planned
and underway at major Delta hubs. At Delta, we plan to hire 25,000
people over the next five years with the support of a level
playing field globally,” Bastian added.
