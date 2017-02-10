Delta CEO Meets with President Trump

Delta CEO Ed Bastian joined airline industry leaders for a meeting with President Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss a wide range of topics.

Following the meeting, Bastian shared the following: “I appreciate the opportunity to meet with President Trump today along with colleagues from across the industry and look forward to continuing our efforts to make U.S. aviation great. We had a positive discussion about many of the major issues facing U.S. travelers, airline employees and the aviation industry, which is a vital economic engine for America.”

“I look forward to working with President Trump, Secretary Chao, Secretary Tillerson and other members of the administration on issues important to Delta, our employees and our customers. Delta has been leading the charge to expand and upgrade our nation’s airports, with extensive improvement projects planned and underway at major Delta hubs. At Delta, we plan to hire 25,000 people over the next five years with the support of a level playing field globally,” Bastian added.

