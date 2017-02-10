COMO Metropolitan Bangkok Completes Year-Long Renovation

|
The COMO Metropolitan Bangkok has completed a year-long renovation project which has seen
all 169 rooms at the hotel refurbished.
Amenities in every room now
include walk-in rainforest showers, smart TVs and wireless BOSE SoundTouch music systems.
COMO Shambhala Urban
Escape, the hotel’s wellness, now has sleek teak decking surrounding its 25-metre
outdoor pool, and an updated gym containing state-of-the-art Life
Fitness equipment. There are also new hydro-pools and steam rooms
for effective post-workout recoveries, and a yoga studio offering
five different types of yoga practice.
COMO
Metropolitan Bangkok is also marking the completion of its
newly renovated gym and wellness centre with the launch of a
‘Wellness a la Carte’ package which includes:
- Two nights in a Metropolitan Room;
- COMO Shambhala Cuisine breakfast for two at glow restaurant;
- Three 60-minute private wellness sessions (options include
yoga, pilates and Thai boxing, amongst others);
- Two
60-minute COMO Shambhala treatments at COMO Shambhala Urban Escape;
and
- A COMO Shambhala Cookbook and yoga mat.
The
regular price of this package is THB 35,700, but to celebrate the
completion of a year-long renovation project at COMO Metropolitan
Bangkok the package is available for the promotional price of THB
21,500 plus tax and service charge.
Kevin J. Abramowicz, General Manager of COMO
Metropolitan Bangkok, said, “In keeping with our sophisticated and
loyal guests, we are pleased to have upgraded our hotel to their
highest expectations and needs. We look forward to welcoming
guests seeking a wellness-oriented approach to cuisine,
accommodation and service and are pleased to offer the ‘Wellness a
la Carte’ package which reflects our holistic approach towards
travel experiences. In this bustling city, COMO Metropolitan
Bangkok stands as an oasis of wellness and health.”
