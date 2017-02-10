COMO Metropolitan Bangkok Completes Year-Long Renovation

The COMO Metropolitan Bangkok has completed a year-long renovation project which has seen all 169 rooms at the hotel refurbished.

Amenities in every room now include walk-in rainforest showers, smart TVs and wireless BOSE SoundTouch music systems.

COMO Shambhala Urban Escape, the hotel’s wellness, now has sleek teak decking surrounding its 25-metre outdoor pool, and an updated gym containing state-of-the-art Life Fitness equipment. There are also new hydro-pools and steam rooms for effective post-workout recoveries, and a yoga studio offering five different types of yoga practice.

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok is also marking the completion of its newly renovated gym and wellness centre with the launch of a ‘Wellness a la Carte’ package which includes:

- Two nights in a Metropolitan Room;

- COMO Shambhala Cuisine breakfast for two at glow restaurant;

- Three 60-minute private wellness sessions (options include yoga, pilates and Thai boxing, amongst others);

- Two 60-minute COMO Shambhala treatments at COMO Shambhala Urban Escape; and

- A COMO Shambhala Cookbook and yoga mat.

The regular price of this package is THB 35,700, but to celebrate the completion of a year-long renovation project at COMO Metropolitan Bangkok the package is available for the promotional price of THB 21,500 plus tax and service charge.

Kevin J. Abramowicz, General Manager of COMO Metropolitan Bangkok, said, “In keeping with our sophisticated and loyal guests, we are pleased to have upgraded our hotel to their highest expectations and needs. We look forward to welcoming guests seeking a wellness-oriented approach to cuisine, accommodation and service and are pleased to offer the ‘Wellness a la Carte’ package which reflects our holistic approach towards travel experiences. In this bustling city, COMO Metropolitan Bangkok stands as an oasis of wellness and health.”

