Sir Peter Blake Creates Bespoke Collage for Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

|
Sir Peter Blake has been commissioned by
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to create a collage which will cover
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London’s façade during part of the
hotel’s comprehensive and phased renovation.
The collage entitled Our Fans, has been
created to provide an eye-catching diversion along Knightsbridge.
The largest artwork Sir Peter Blake has ever created,
Our Fans is
a collage of 100 prominent faces, from Morgan Freeman and Helen
Mirren to Joanna Lumley and Jenny Packham. All are regular guests
at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London as well as fans of the
group’s hotels around the world.
The collage has become Blake’s trademark format
and one that he has returned to time and again over the years.
“This artwork was very different to my
usual way of working,” he said. “A collage is very time consuming
and laborious, but this was more a matter of arranging the figures
and making them work together - making sure no one had a cut-off
shoulder or missing legs - that’s the skill of it. It was an
amazing project to work on. Hopefully, people passing by will try
to spot celebrities they recognize.”
