Etihad Airways Appoints General Manager - China

Etihad Airways has appointed Mr. Germano Rollero as General Manager - China.

Mr. Rollero, who will be based in Beijing, has over 12 years of experience in senior sales management roles for CITS American Express GBT, Air China, Prudential Financial and Italcamel Travel Agency.

Etihad Airways’ Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Danny Barranger, said, “China is, and will continue to be one of the most important markets for Etihad Airways globally. Recent developments such as visas upon arrival will help promote the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a unique business and leisure destination. It will also encourage Chinese travellers to take advantage of the excellent stopover packages on offer year round while en route to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.”

Etihad Airways operates codeshare flights with China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines.

Mr. Rollero reports to Etihad Airways’ Vice President for Asia Pacific & Australia, Mr. Lindsay White.



See other recent news regarding: TAG, TAG, TAG.