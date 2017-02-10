Etihad Airways Appoints General Manager - China

|
Etihad Airways has appointed Mr. Germano Rollero
as General Manager - China.
Mr. Rollero, who will be based in Beijing,
has over 12 years of experience in senior sales management roles
for CITS American Express GBT, Air China, Prudential Financial and
Italcamel Travel Agency.
Etihad Airways’ Senior Vice President of
Global Sales, Danny Barranger, said, “China is, and will continue to
be one of the most important markets for Etihad Airways globally.
Recent developments such as visas upon arrival will help promote
the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a unique business and leisure
destination. It will also encourage Chinese travellers to take
advantage of the excellent stopover packages on offer year round
while en route to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.”
Etihad
Airways operates codeshare flights with China Eastern Airlines,
Hainan Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines.
Mr. Rollero reports to Etihad
Airways’ Vice President for Asia Pacific & Australia, Mr. Lindsay
White.
